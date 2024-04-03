Civil service headcount increased 4.6% in Q3 of 2023

Government Administration Building

(CNS): Alongside the unprecedented growth in work permits over the last year, the civil service headcount grew by 203 (4.6%) between September 2022 and September 2023, when it stood at 4,629, according to the Economics and Statistics Office’s latest publication. The Third Quarter Economic Report 2023 said there were 36,079 work permits during this period, which was 11.6% more than the third quarter of 2022.

However, more recent figures released by WORC show that the number of permits has increased even more and now stands at a record-breaking 36,972.

The number of civil servants, which does not include public servants working for statutory authorities and government companies, is one of the highest headcounts in the history of government. The ESO report found that the number of non-Caymanian civil servants has increased to 1,436, up 13.4% from 2022, while the number of Caymanian civil servants grew by just 1% to 3,193.

The Cayman Islands Government spent over CI$323.6 million on salaries and benefits for core government staff in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.6% over 2022. This was due to a $15.9 million increase in salaries and wages, a rise of $5.1 million in healthcare expenses and another $800,000 in government pension expenses.

According to the current budget for 2024/2025, the CIG will spend well over one billion dollars on staff salaries, benefits and other costs each year. This includes increasing the number of teachers, police officers and staff in other uniform services, as well as the headcount for both the promotion and regulation of the financial services industry.