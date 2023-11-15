Ex-Miss Cayman dodges jail in assault case
(CNS): Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (25) from West Bay was handed a six-month jail sentence, Tuesday, in relation to an assault at her ex-lover’s family home in West Bay more than two years ago. The former pageant queen, who lost her Miss Cayman Islands title following a conviction for assaulting her ex-boyfriend, his father and a police officer has, however, had that jail time suspended for two years.
The beauty pageant star was found guilty of common assault, damage to property, assaulting police and disorderly conduct in summary court back in February. But the sentencing hearing has been repeatedly delayed as a result of issues relating to mental health reports. However, on Tuesday morning, Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, handed down the suspended sentence.
Conolly was also ordered to pay $2,260 as compensation for damaging here ex-lover and his father’s cars as well as a pair of reading glasses. If she fails to pay the fine within one year Conolly will go to jail for three months the court has ordered. She has also been directed to attend anger management classes, to seek mental health treatment and routine drug tests.
During the trial last year Connolly denied assaulting the two men and implied that her ex and his father had threatened her. She argued she was defending herself a claim the magistrate did not believe. Connolly did however, blame the incident on an episode of a mental illness which was supported by medical reports.
McFarlane also noted the failure of the courts previously to record previous convictions for Conolly for similar offences. It was as a result of there being no criminal record that Connolly was allowed to continue to compete in the 2022 Miss Cayman pageant which she went on to win and placed the committee and the tourism ministry in an awkward situation that has led to government pulling out of the beauty contest business.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
So have the pageant organisers ever stated what has happened with the prizes award at the contest? I sincerely hope that she has not benefitted financially and the scholarship funds will be used by the revised winner.
3, yes THREE counts of assault (police officer, guys dad and guy) and still suspended 😂
Anyone know this birds background? What kind of Caymanian is she? New neighbour Caymanian or wah?
It’s hard to understand how a conviction for assaulting a police officer can not result in a custodial sentence.
Hopefully she gets her life back on track.
So you just keep committing crimes like the previous ones never happened? The prior decisions not to record a conviction should always have a caveat that future convictions rescind the waiver and you bare the full force and effect of the Law.
A** whoopings don’t fall out of the sky…
Slap on the wrist ..won’t change her ways, in a culture of high heels, long nails and no brains.
The ultimate in vanity
Exploiting their supremacy
I can’t believe the things you say
I can’t believe, I can’t believe the price
We pay
Justice is lost, justice is raped, justice is gone
Pulling your strings, justice is done
Seeking no truth, winning is all
Find it so grim, so true, so real
cayman justice= no justice
nice precedent…will look forward to meeting a few cops this weekend and settling a few scores.
Basically we can all agree now she wasn’t fit to be ambassador material. Will there be a disgorgement of benefits paid from us, back to our account?
Image if this was a young man with a history of violence do you think he would have received a suspended sentence?
Disgraceful. Young men in Cayman take note of her and stay away.
Agreed, no one truly wants equality in all aspect. I’d imagine if she was an Expat then she’d spend prison time and get deported right?
Don’t worry she’ll be back in the dock or in the asylum in EE before her two years are up.
She obviously has serious issues but acknowledgement is the first to dealing with them. Repeated lunacy is being rewarded with impunity. Who would have been accountable if she had critically injured or even killed someone?
Women and men should be held to the same standard. Im a woman and even I think it’s unfair. The law should apply equally.