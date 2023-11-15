Ex-Miss Cayman dodges jail in assault case

Tiffany Conolly arriving at court

(CNS): Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (25) from West Bay was handed a six-month jail sentence, Tuesday, in relation to an assault at her ex-lover’s family home in West Bay more than two years ago. The former pageant queen, who lost her Miss Cayman Islands title following a conviction for assaulting her ex-boyfriend, his father and a police officer has, however, had that jail time suspended for two years.

The beauty pageant star was found guilty of common assault, damage to property, assaulting police and disorderly conduct in summary court back in February. But the sentencing hearing has been repeatedly delayed as a result of issues relating to mental health reports. However, on Tuesday morning, Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, handed down the suspended sentence.

Conolly was also ordered to pay $2,260 as compensation for damaging here ex-lover and his father’s cars as well as a pair of reading glasses. If she fails to pay the fine within one year Conolly will go to jail for three months the court has ordered. She has also been directed to attend anger management classes, to seek mental health treatment and routine drug tests.

During the trial last year Connolly denied assaulting the two men and implied that her ex and his father had threatened her. She argued she was defending herself a claim the magistrate did not believe. Connolly did however, blame the incident on an episode of a mental illness which was supported by medical reports.

McFarlane also noted the failure of the courts previously to record previous convictions for Conolly for similar offences. It was as a result of there being no criminal record that Connolly was allowed to continue to compete in the 2022 Miss Cayman pageant which she went on to win and placed the committee and the tourism ministry in an awkward situation that has led to government pulling out of the beauty contest business.