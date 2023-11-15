André lays out PACT doubts, warns of resignation

(CNS): Andre Ebanks MP (WBS) fell short of a public resignation from PACT on Tuesday night in the parliament but he made it clear he had concerns about the PACT groups conduct and culture that could see him resign in the near future. Riding high on his success as the financial services minister that got the country off the FATF grey list, Ebanks said all the members of the PACT group had to commit to doing better and should collaborate with the opposition.

In a short and clam address to the parliament during yesterday’s no confidence motion debate Ebanks said to hold high office leaders must “exhibit respect, professional conduct and collaboration” and should “lead by example.” Any success they have achieved has been about the work they put in but also about conduct and how people perceive the government. “I can’t honestly say the government has not had its shortcomings on those counts” he said.

Referring to Sir alden McLaughlins allegations that the current government was driving civil servants to the brink, Ebanks said it was true. “It is true….,there are civil servants more stressed than they have ever been,” he said as he spoke about how, “nerve racking”, it is to present to caucus even at the best of times and it was up to ministers like him who have been on that side of the table, as senior civil servants to bear more responsibility. He pointed to the difficulties created for public sector staff when “…it seems the cabinet is in a battle with itself… unprecedented.”

He told the parliament that culture and behaviour matter because it is connected to carrying out policy objectives and the group would not achieve all it could don’t get the culture right it hinders higher achievement.

“When we formed the rationale was to have those collective thinkers who could think freely converse with each other respect each other. We have to do that to achieve more for our people,” Ebanks said

He also said that “…the arithmetic must be fixed, we can’t deny that” as he reflected on the two paths suggested by the opposition leader either a new ppm government or a reformed PACT. But Ebanks said that would be just the start of it. “It about us committing as a group to a better culture,” he said. ““If we are going to fulfil all the challenges that lie ahead…. I will put my hand up to say I must do better,” he told his colleagues.

PACT has had cycles “of this” he said referring to the threats fo PACT MPS threatening to move from one side to the other and each time after regrouping they say it wont happen again “…but it has and now its nine-nine,” he added.

Ebanks issued a warning that while he believed they could still pull things together and he was willing to work towards that that he explained that he planned to abstain on the no confidence vote and if things go wrong he would resign.

“If I step up and you all step-up we can fulfill the mission we started, which includes collaboration with the opposition,” he told the parliament. “The sternest notice that I can give the group that I am serious this time, I will do my part and if everyone chips in we can reform somehow and get it together and exceed expectations.”

He said he would abstain on the vote….”and if we don’t make it because there is some crash or some scandal, there wont be any long letters or me expounding it will be a two line resignation putting country first,” Ebanks said. “I don’t believe that God put something together that was supposed to fail,” he added as he urged the team to improve the culture.

See the parliament proceedings during Tuesday afternoon on CIGTV below