Pageant queen guilty of assault and all other charges

Tiffany Conolly is crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe (from social media)

(CNS): The reigning Miss Universe Cayman Islands, Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (24), from West Bay, has been convicted of six criminal counts of assault, damage to property and disorderly conduct. The guilty verdicts were delivered Thursday by Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, who said the case against Conolly was “overwhelming”. The pageant queen had denied assaulting her former lover, his father and a police officer and damaging two cars during a chaotic night in October 2021, claiming self-defence.

But McFarlane, who presided over the trial last year, said she did not find Conolly’s evidence credible. “Your evidence was not plausible to me,” she told the young woman directly as she delivered her ruling.

In contrast, McFarlane said that the father of Conolly’s former boyfriend was “an excellent witness” and there was no aspect that caused concern about the credibility of his evidence. She told Conolly there was no doubt in her mind that she had assaulted him.

In addition, the magistrate said, the CCTV footage from the Fairbanks detention centre where Conolly was taken after her arrest and where she assaulted a police officer helped confirm in her mind that she was also guilty of that offence. “I saw a young person who was combative, belligerent and volatile,” she said.

Addressing the defence arguments that Conolly was dealing with mental health challenges and that she was mistreated by the police, the magistrate pointed out that the officers had no indication at the time that Conolly was dealing with a mental health episode, and there was no evidence of this during the trial.

She said Conolly was being booked into a police custody suite, not a hotel, but from the get-go she had been obstructive and determined to make the process as difficult as possible, giving glib answers to questions and swearing at the officers.

The CCTV captured Conolly throwing a chair around the detention centre and an altercation between her and the police officer whom she was accused of punching in the face. While that assault was not clear on the CCTV evidence, given the rest of the footage coupled with the officer’s evidence, the magistrate said she was satisfied that Conolly was guilty on the counts of assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct.

A social inquiry and victim impact statement was ordered by the court and Conolly was bailed to return on 20 April for sentencing. The court also made note of a previous conviction that had not been recorded by the court at the time, but an order relating to that case was still in place and was now breached as a result of this conviction.

Conolly had been suspended from public appearances in relation to her title as Miss Cayman Islands and did not attend the Miss Universe Pageant. She was replaced at that pageant by Chloe Powery-Doxey, who is still considered the first runner-up.

CNS has contacted both the tourism ministry, which helps fund the local pageant, and the Miss Universe Cayman Committee about whether or not Conolly will finally be stripped of her crown and the title passed to Powery. We have also asked about the prizes given to Conolly and whether she will be allowed to keep the CI$70,000 annual scholarship that comes with the title.

Those questions have not been addressed but the ministry released a short joint statement from it and the Miss Universe Committee which merely said: “The Ministry of Tourism and Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee are aware of the Summary Court ruling in the criminal case pertaining to our reigning Miss Cayman Universe, Miss Tiffany Conolly. The Committee along with the Franchisee in consultation with the Miss Universe Organisation, will explore the available options, pursuant to, inter alia, the Contract between Miss Connolly, the Committee and the Franchisee.”