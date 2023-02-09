Pageant queen guilty of assault and all other charges
(CNS): The reigning Miss Universe Cayman Islands, Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (24), from West Bay, has been convicted of six criminal counts of assault, damage to property and disorderly conduct. The guilty verdicts were delivered Thursday by Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, who said the case against Conolly was “overwhelming”. The pageant queen had denied assaulting her former lover, his father and a police officer and damaging two cars during a chaotic night in October 2021, claiming self-defence.
But McFarlane, who presided over the trial last year, said she did not find Conolly’s evidence credible. “Your evidence was not plausible to me,” she told the young woman directly as she delivered her ruling.
In contrast, McFarlane said that the father of Conolly’s former boyfriend was “an excellent witness” and there was no aspect that caused concern about the credibility of his evidence. She told Conolly there was no doubt in her mind that she had assaulted him.
In addition, the magistrate said, the CCTV footage from the Fairbanks detention centre where Conolly was taken after her arrest and where she assaulted a police officer helped confirm in her mind that she was also guilty of that offence. “I saw a young person who was combative, belligerent and volatile,” she said.
Addressing the defence arguments that Conolly was dealing with mental health challenges and that she was mistreated by the police, the magistrate pointed out that the officers had no indication at the time that Conolly was dealing with a mental health episode, and there was no evidence of this during the trial.
She said Conolly was being booked into a police custody suite, not a hotel, but from the get-go she had been obstructive and determined to make the process as difficult as possible, giving glib answers to questions and swearing at the officers.
The CCTV captured Conolly throwing a chair around the detention centre and an altercation between her and the police officer whom she was accused of punching in the face. While that assault was not clear on the CCTV evidence, given the rest of the footage coupled with the officer’s evidence, the magistrate said she was satisfied that Conolly was guilty on the counts of assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct.
A social inquiry and victim impact statement was ordered by the court and Conolly was bailed to return on 20 April for sentencing. The court also made note of a previous conviction that had not been recorded by the court at the time, but an order relating to that case was still in place and was now breached as a result of this conviction.
Conolly had been suspended from public appearances in relation to her title as Miss Cayman Islands and did not attend the Miss Universe Pageant. She was replaced at that pageant by Chloe Powery-Doxey, who is still considered the first runner-up.
CNS has contacted both the tourism ministry, which helps fund the local pageant, and the Miss Universe Cayman Committee about whether or not Conolly will finally be stripped of her crown and the title passed to Powery. We have also asked about the prizes given to Conolly and whether she will be allowed to keep the CI$70,000 annual scholarship that comes with the title.
Those questions have not been addressed but the ministry released a short joint statement from it and the Miss Universe Committee which merely said: “The Ministry of Tourism and Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee are aware of the Summary Court ruling in the criminal case pertaining to our reigning Miss Cayman Universe, Miss Tiffany Conolly. The Committee along with the Franchisee in consultation with the Miss Universe Organisation, will explore the available options, pursuant to, inter alia, the Contract between Miss Connolly, the Committee and the Franchisee.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Let’s take a poll.
Would you rather a bellicose beauty queen for a year or a drug peddling MP for four years.
Beauty pageants? Really? Did we burn our bra’s for nothing?
Never mind, I’ll get back to cooking his dinner.
Dear Kenny…
With a previous criminal conviction she should never have been allowed into the competition in the first place. The very basic we should ask of our representatives is that they are not criminals.
Oh hold on though, how many of our elected representatives have ever received a charge?
Caymanians – the most heavily corrupted and convicted people in the world.
Wow. Ministry of Tourism and Miss Cayman Islands committee digging their heels in about this and now look at the embarrassment this has caused. She should never have been allowed to compete full stop. Now they are already looking for new contestants for this year’s pageant and she hasn’t even been able to conduct herself as the winner of the pageant.
A conviction that will tarnish her for life and potential boyfriends will run for the hills. What a waste.
Waiting on decisive action from
The PACT Government! Miss Cayman is funded by tax payers money. Are we going
To continue funding them while a convicted person holds the crown ?
Oh wait they are busy passing death sentences on cats and chickens
What – they let her keep the money and scholorship?
Say it ain’t so Minister Bryan!
Dat wha’ you get.
On the plus side, she is now fully qualified to apply for a position as speaker of the house!
How true!
What a shame.She should been disqualified and her crown taking away from the time she was charged. Cayman sure is not what it used be. Everything changed for the worst. The 1990’s was the best there was and the best it will ever be for Cayman.