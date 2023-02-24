Ministry gives up on Miss Universe pageant

Tiffany Conolly is crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe (from social media)

(CNS): The government has confirmed that it has officially given up the Miss Cayman Islands Universe (MCIU) franchise. In the wake of the criminal conviction of the reigning beauty queen, Tiffany Conolly, and the embarrassment that followed as a result of her being allowed to enter the pageant while facing assault charges, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan recently said the government’s hands had been tied when it came to addressing the issue because of its obligations under the franchise rules.

Bryan suggested there were more changes on the horizon that could limit the government even further in its decision-making around the pageant winners, who act as ambassadors for the country. Therefore, it was likely that government would relinquish the franchise, paving the way for a private sector entity to take over, he said.

Although it appears that no one has yet taken on the costly franchise, the minister said the local committee had been consulted before the ministry notified the Miss Universe Organization of its decision.

“The Cayman Islands Tourism industry is still in recovery and the ministry is heavily focused on driving visitation and returning tourism arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Bryan.“Consequently, I am hopeful that a private sector entity will step up and take over the franchise, because, in addition to offering tremendous empowerment opportunities for young women, it also allows them to act as positive role models for other young women, and represent the Cayman Islands as a cultural ambassador.”

He said the tourism ministry would continue to provide its support to whoever takes the franchise, as he thanked the committee for their hard work over the years.

In the meantime, the first runner-up, Chloe Powery-Doxey, who was recently confirmed as the new reigning queen, will be officially crowned at a small event before the end of March. She will continue to act as the representative of the pageant until 31 August, when her reign officially comes to an end.

Meanwhile, Conolly, who remains on bail, is scheduled to appear in court in April, when she will be sentenced for three counts of assault, including one against a police officer, disorderly conduct and two charges of damage to property.