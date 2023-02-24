Ministry gives up on Miss Universe pageant
(CNS): The government has confirmed that it has officially given up the Miss Cayman Islands Universe (MCIU) franchise. In the wake of the criminal conviction of the reigning beauty queen, Tiffany Conolly, and the embarrassment that followed as a result of her being allowed to enter the pageant while facing assault charges, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan recently said the government’s hands had been tied when it came to addressing the issue because of its obligations under the franchise rules.
Bryan suggested there were more changes on the horizon that could limit the government even further in its decision-making around the pageant winners, who act as ambassadors for the country. Therefore, it was likely that government would relinquish the franchise, paving the way for a private sector entity to take over, he said.
Although it appears that no one has yet taken on the costly franchise, the minister said the local committee had been consulted before the ministry notified the Miss Universe Organization of its decision.
“The Cayman Islands Tourism industry is still in recovery and the ministry is heavily focused on driving visitation and returning tourism arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Bryan.“Consequently, I am hopeful that a private sector entity will step up and take over the franchise, because, in addition to offering tremendous empowerment opportunities for young women, it also allows them to act as positive role models for other young women, and represent the Cayman Islands as a cultural ambassador.”
He said the tourism ministry would continue to provide its support to whoever takes the franchise, as he thanked the committee for their hard work over the years.
In the meantime, the first runner-up, Chloe Powery-Doxey, who was recently confirmed as the new reigning queen, will be officially crowned at a small event before the end of March. She will continue to act as the representative of the pageant until 31 August, when her reign officially comes to an end.
Meanwhile, Conolly, who remains on bail, is scheduled to appear in court in April, when she will be sentenced for three counts of assault, including one against a police officer, disorderly conduct and two charges of damage to property.
Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News
Finally KB has made a good decision. Quite likely the franchise is not needed.
The decision was the only tenable one, he had no other option in order to save face. His hand was forced.
Has anyone been paying attention to the board members that PACT is appointing.
Take a hard look at the appointments to CIMA Board.
King Kenny your Billboards are illegal and will be play a part in you downfall.
King Kenny strikes again! Is this honestly the best we can do?
GPS ankle bracelets, prison issue double denim, we could have ‘who wore it best?’ category!
The whole pageant thing is an embarrassment to any modern society. Just stop it all.
The whole mess is a tempest in a teapot over a most unimportant event. I feel sorry for all involved.
It behooves me to say that in light of this disturbance the government funding should go from a “Miss Cayman” pageant to a “Mr. Cayman” pageant with honorary Big Mac Daddy McKeeva crowning the winner with flutes and harps playing over a crowd of adored Caymanians cheering this glorious occasion as they feast on complimentary KFC to all attending.
It behhoves me to say that clearly you are a Darren Fleet fan. lol
I thought that Chloe was FIRST RUNNER UP and not the second runner up?!?!?!?!?!?
CNS: You’re right. Error corrected.
The Committee Chair should have been sacked long ago over this fiasco, but Kenny didnt have the juevos to do anything about it
‘Empowerment opportunities’😄…I laughed so much some wee slipped out. Yeah, let’s treat these young ladies as mere baubles and that will empower them. KB has to be one of the worst mistakes this island has ever made. There’s no way back I’m afraid to say.
Story should be ‘PACT gives up on Cayman’
cayman gave up on cayman lo g time ago.
What happen to all This She is Supported Pure Lip service by the most wishy washy political group to ever get elected in Cayman. Consisting of no less than 4 women in our parliament. It’s funny how we get this overwhelming negative responses when it comes indigenous Caymanians Miss Powery Doxey deserves our full support. She has done absolutely nothing wrong. The Caymanian dream is slowly becoming the Cayman Nightmare for our people.
Rumor it is because of who the new Miss Cayman is and her lack of political connections.
Will they be giving up illegal billboards soon too? Asking for a friend.
pure nonsense by kenny as usual…
if you truly believe…’ offering tremendous empowerment opportunities for young women, it also allows them to act as positive role models for other young women, and represent the Cayman Islands as a cultural ambassador’
then why not support it????
anywhere else in the world heads would roll for this sordid mess…
but in cayman…business as usual for cig and civil service where there is no such thing as sackings or true accountability
10:54. heads roll? you means the private sector boards who was in charge of this entire mess. The board should have resigned. But heads don’t roll in the private sector.
we need to ask one serious question. this committee had been doing a good job with the franchise for years. what changed?
No Problem here Ken Ken but all the dubious sponsorship overseas deals in the London office needs to be investigated and stopped immediately too! Stop wasting our money on BS Pact paving roads for Royals got to stop too. if cant support Caymanian women why are we supporting foreign ones
Can the Ministry please give up on Kenneth?
The people of GTC did long time.