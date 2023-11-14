Civil servants learning to detect fraud

(CNS): Civil servants from four government ministries — the Ministry of Border Control and Labour; Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure; the Ministry of Home Affairs; and the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development — are currently in intense training workshops focused on detecting and preventing fraud, corruption and bribery.

Around two hundred civil servants in finance or managerial positions will be given the tools they need to combat fraud in government effectively, according to a release about the training from the border control and labour ministry.

The training workshops go beyond traditional topics and include modern challenges such as cybercrimes, contemporary corruption and bribery. Recognising the evolving landscape of illicit activities, the training will provide participants with up-to-date information on current global trends, issues and new techniques in the fight against fraud.

“As stewards of public trust, civil servants must be well-equipped to tackle the ever-evolving threats of fraud, corruption, and bribery,” said Labour Minister Isaac Rankinw, adding that the role of public servants was critical. “Your vigilance is the barrier between would-be fraudsters and potential victims.”

Each year, fraud schemes grow more sophisticated, weaving through the cracks of defences, exploiting the unsuspecting, and often leaving victims in their wake. Therefore, this anti-fraud training is essential for staff to be armed with knowledge to protect the organisation’s assets, the ministry stated.

According to the release, the curriculum is designed to encompass a comprehensive array of critical subjects. It delves into the intricacies of cybercrimes and fraud, highlighting the evolution of digital threats and the technological advancements used to counteract fraud. Modern corruption and bribery are scrutinised, with an emphasis on identifying preventive strategies and fostering ethical decision-making.

To navigate and mitigate the ever-evolving risks, the course also investigates current global trends and issues surrounding fraud, corruption and bribery, officials said in the release. It introduces new and innovative techniques aimed at effectively combating fraud within the realm of public service.

This training aligns with the Cayman Islands Government’s goal to foster a culture of transparency, accountability and ethical conduct. By investing in the professional development of its senior civil servants, the CIG aims to strengthen its defences against illicit activities, ultimately safeguarding public resources and upholding the trust placed in government institutions, officials added.

The firm conducting the training is Teneo, the local branch of a global financial advisory firm.