BT man charged with catalog of crimes

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 33-year-old-man from Bodden Town has been charged with eight offences after he was arrested last week following the abduction of a woman from her George Town home. According to the RCIPS the crimes all relate to an incident with a woman he knew in October.

The man appeared in court last week facing charges of Abduction, Assault ABH, Burglary, Causing Fear or Provocation of Violence, Damage to Property, two counts of Theft and Taking a Conveyance without the Owner’s Consent and was remanded in custody.