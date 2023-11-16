Bernie moves to backbench in new UPM line-up

Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Bernie Bush celebrate their election victories in 2021

(CNS): Bernie Bush MP (WBN), the former culture minister, has sacrificed his Cabinet post in the new government line-up and will be moving to the back-benches. According to a press release about the new government that was both formed and sworn in behind closed doors on Wednesday, Bush volunteered to give up his ministry to make a Cabinet seat available for his West Bay colleague, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, who has given up the speaker’s chair.

Bush has had a rocky time since joining the PACT Cabinet, losing his original Home Affairs portfolio after accusations that he interfered in the recruitment of a new fire chief, among other allegations. In a more recent firestorm, he was accused of harassing a civil servant over a juvenile joke, though that complaint appears to have been withdrawn.

However, before departing the government’s inner circle, Bush launched a culture awareness campaign to promote and elevate local traditions. He also successfully secured Emancipation Day as a public holiday in Cayman, replacing the Discovery Day holiday in May.

His portfolio has now been handed on to Isaac Rankine (EE), who had replaced Dwayne Seymour (BTE) at the Ministry of Border Control and Labour after he resigned from PACT in September. But Rankine has now been moved in order to accommodate Seymour’s return to Cabinet. Ebanks-Wilks will take on the challenge of Panton’s former Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency.

Panton will not caucus with the new line-up and will be nominated as speaker. However, in his own statement announcing his decision to step down as premier, he made no mention that he would be accepting the job — one which would effectively silence him from speaking out about the dangers posed to the environment from various powerful groups and vested interests.

Alongside her existing large portfolio, O’Connor-Connolly now takes on the responsibility of premier and the various additional departments included in that office, as well as the Ministry of Finance and Economics. All of the other ministers retain their existing areas of responsibility.

McKeeva Bush has returned to the newly named group as a member of the backbench, describing himself in a social media message circulated on Wednesday as being “the people’s watch dog”.

However, Chris Saunders has not returned to the group and remains as an independent member sitting on the opposition benches.

According to the official press release, the new government’s reconfiguration of roles emphasises the group’s shared ideals, though it appears to be more about securing the numbers to regain the lost majority. The group said they would be pursuing five broad outcomes, including improving the quality of life for Caymanians, enhancing competitiveness, improving public sector performance, and future-proofing and protecting Caymanian culture.

Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, whose most important job over the next few weeks is to finish the budget process, said the new line-up was determined to be “innovative”.

“One of the key aspects of this smooth transition is the retention of the existing Cabinet ministers, as a testament to the group’s commitment to continuity and stability,” she said. “The UPM is determined to be innovative and to accelerate the delivery of results for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Meanwhile, Governor Jane Owen issued a statement saying she was aware that this had been “an uncertain time”. She said she had listened to the debate on Tuesday and was “struck by the level of commitment to country and respect between both sides of the House”.

Owen said she had enjoyed working and consulting with Panton and commended his service, integrity and commitment to the Cayman Islands, ahead of the closed-door swearing in ceremony on Wednesday.

“I have received a clear proposal to form a new government, led by Premier Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Deputy Premier Hon. André Ebanks. This group enjoys a clear majority of support from the elected members of Parliament,” she said in a short release from her office.

“I have accepted this proposal and am looking forward to working with the new government. We have a busy agenda going forward and we need to focus on that effort in the coming weeks,” she added.