Turtle made official national dish in list of new symbols

Turtle Stew dinner

(CNS): Cabinet has picked five new national symbols as part of its goal to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ identity and protect its cultural heritage. But as the government tries to unite communities around these new symbols, one of the choices may cause concern, namely Turtle Stew as the national dish, even though sea turtles are endangered species at serious risk of poaching. Formalising the consumption of turtle meat could undermine efforts to conserve this iconic marine creature.

In a release about the new national symbols, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Heritage described Turtle Stew as a “unique culinary dish that is reflective of the Cayman Islands rich maritime heritage”. Other new symbols include Swanky as the national drink, which the ministry said is “made with brown sugar and Seville orange (bitter orange), which has a distinctive bitter and sour taste”, though it’s usually made with brown sugar, water and local limes.

Caymanian Heavy Cake, traditionally made from cassava, yam or sweet potato, is now the national dessert; and the Cayman Quadrille is the national dance, which, according to the ministry, “embodies the spirit and rhythm of Caymanians”.

However, it appears that selecting the national costume proved a little more difficult, and the ministry listed a range of outfits worn decades ago. Women’s Everyday Wear is described as either a long dress or a blouse and long skirt in a “plaid gingham pattern in pastel colours, with the occasional option of an apron”. Women’s Dress Clothes are either a dress or a blouse and long skirt “in solid light colors, often with the blouse being white”.

The ministry added, “Women’s attire was always of a modest nature; their heads were at times covered with a head wrap knotted at the back of the neck. This was accompanied with a straw hat or a dressier hat. At times gloves were worn for special occasions.”

For the men, there are also options in choosing the national costume. The Men’s Everyday Working on Land outfit consists of khaki shirt and pants, which apparently is subdivided into “rough khaki” for working and “dress khaki” for evening. The Men’s Everyday Turtle Rangers/Seamen costume consists of denim jeans and chambray shirts, while Men’s Dress Clothes are black or white pants, white shirt and the all-important undershirt.

“Men also often wore straw hats as protection from the heat and a smaller dressier hat for more formal occasions or church,” the ministry noted.

These new symbols will be added to the existing list, which includes the Cayman Parrot, the Silver Thatch Palm and the Wild Banana Orchid. All of these are endemic species and will form part of a promotional campaign.

Announcing the decision by Cabinet to adopt these national symbols, Heritage Minister Isaac Rankine said the ministry was dedicated to the authentic documentation and promotion of traditional elements that define Cayman’s heritage. “As these symbols take their place in our national identity, they will serve as a living testament to the vibrant and diverse history of the Cayman Islands,” he added.

The release from the ministry said that Cabinet recognised the importance “of harnessing the history and heritage of the Cayman Islands and remembering the people, characteristics and foundation which has allowed us to achieve the level of success we now have. These symbols represent the way of life for Caymanian ancestors, how they used what they had to eat, live and celebrate.”

The ministry has started developing a “heritage campaign” to raise awareness and educate people about the new symbols and other aspects of Cayman’s past. “It is anticipated that fostering a deeper appreciation for Caymanian heritage will bring understanding to the cultural heritage of the Cayman Islands.”

The ministry added, “Members of the public are encouraged to be involved, support the initiatives and take the time to learn and appreciate Cayman’s history throughout the campaign and moving forward.”