Turtle made official national dish in list of new symbols
(CNS): Cabinet has picked five new national symbols as part of its goal to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ identity and protect its cultural heritage. But as the government tries to unite communities around these new symbols, one of the choices may cause concern, namely Turtle Stew as the national dish, even though sea turtles are endangered species at serious risk of poaching. Formalising the consumption of turtle meat could undermine efforts to conserve this iconic marine creature.
In a release about the new national symbols, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Heritage described Turtle Stew as a “unique culinary dish that is reflective of the Cayman Islands rich maritime heritage”. Other new symbols include Swanky as the national drink, which the ministry said is “made with brown sugar and Seville orange (bitter orange), which has a distinctive bitter and sour taste”, though it’s usually made with brown sugar, water and local limes.
Caymanian Heavy Cake, traditionally made from cassava, yam or sweet potato, is now the national dessert; and the Cayman Quadrille is the national dance, which, according to the ministry, “embodies the spirit and rhythm of Caymanians”.
However, it appears that selecting the national costume proved a little more difficult, and the ministry listed a range of outfits worn decades ago. Women’s Everyday Wear is described as either a long dress or a blouse and long skirt in a “plaid gingham pattern in pastel colours, with the occasional option of an apron”. Women’s Dress Clothes are either a dress or a blouse and long skirt “in solid light colors, often with the blouse being white”.
The ministry added, “Women’s attire was always of a modest nature; their heads were at times covered with a head wrap knotted at the back of the neck. This was accompanied with a straw hat or a dressier hat. At times gloves were worn for special occasions.”
For the men, there are also options in choosing the national costume. The Men’s Everyday Working on Land outfit consists of khaki shirt and pants, which apparently is subdivided into “rough khaki” for working and “dress khaki” for evening. The Men’s Everyday Turtle Rangers/Seamen costume consists of denim jeans and chambray shirts, while Men’s Dress Clothes are black or white pants, white shirt and the all-important undershirt.
“Men also often wore straw hats as protection from the heat and a smaller dressier hat for more formal occasions or church,” the ministry noted.
These new symbols will be added to the existing list, which includes the Cayman Parrot, the Silver Thatch Palm and the Wild Banana Orchid. All of these are endemic species and will form part of a promotional campaign.
Announcing the decision by Cabinet to adopt these national symbols, Heritage Minister Isaac Rankine said the ministry was dedicated to the authentic documentation and promotion of traditional elements that define Cayman’s heritage. “As these symbols take their place in our national identity, they will serve as a living testament to the vibrant and diverse history of the Cayman Islands,” he added.
The release from the ministry said that Cabinet recognised the importance “of harnessing the history and heritage of the Cayman Islands and remembering the people, characteristics and foundation which has allowed us to achieve the level of success we now have. These symbols represent the way of life for Caymanian ancestors, how they used what they had to eat, live and celebrate.”
The ministry has started developing a “heritage campaign” to raise awareness and educate people about the new symbols and other aspects of Cayman’s past. “It is anticipated that fostering a deeper appreciation for Caymanian heritage will bring understanding to the cultural heritage of the Cayman Islands.”
The ministry added, “Members of the public are encouraged to be involved, support the initiatives and take the time to learn and appreciate Cayman’s history throughout the campaign and moving forward.”
Category: Heritage and Culture, Local News
Turtles all the way down
All marine life species today ingest/absorb microplastic. There is more microplastic in oceans, rivers and lakes than on land. Beach sand is a mix of sand and microplastic. We breathe microplastic. It is in our blood, brains and breast milk. Every sample taken from Alaska streams contained microplastic. Even in the areas with zero population. Wild Alaska salmon contains microplastics. I can only imagine what is in the Atlantic salmon.
Microplastic is one of the major contributors to global warming. Science just don’t want to accept it for some reason. They are focused on fossil fuels entirely.
I wonder what would cause the next mass extinction – microplastic or AI that takes control over humans. At least they are talking about regulating AI development. Nobody talks about microplastic.
Do you think you, your body, your health are spared from microplastics? Think again, just like man made EMF it is invisible, you can’t touch or smell or hear it, yet it is killing slowly and surely.
Turtles accumulate significant amount of microplastics in their bodies because they live longer.
And there is nothing you can do about it other than refusing to buy or use anything plastic. If only people would do that changes would follow. Imagine nobody buys water in plastic bottles only in glass? Imagine you refuse to buy over packaged goods?
Who in the HELL, serves turtle dinner with tomatoes ??
What a mess !
A whole bunch of nonsense here. This bunch of Jaymanians want to ghetto up our country. Next thing you know the national snack will be canned cheese. More utter crud for me to get rid of when I am elected.
“Culture” is the same everywhere. Do a funny dance, wear something peculiar and eat something gross and/or endangered.
Foie Gras anyone? Anyone?
I vote to replace the Swanky with an ice cold Pepsi. Nothing better than a plate of Turtle dinner with a cold Pepsi.
“Women’s Everyday Wear is described as either a long dress or a blouse and long skirt in a “plaid gingham pattern in pastel colors, with the occasional option of an apron”. Women’s Dress Clothes are either a dress or a blouse and long skirt “in solid light colors, often with the blouse being white”.”
Thankful for this decision regarding ladies’ national wear! Performers, please stop using plaid gingham in strikingly bright red and blue colors for quadrille performances!
“National symbols”!, how about something important like minimum wage?.
Would need to be a nation to have national symbols and dishes and dances. Not a nation, thank god.
Decisions, decisions, new symbols and extra holiday, exhausting work for how much…minimum wage…it’s a politrikians life!
Disappointed “cayman” beef didn’t make it on the list.
lucky there ain’t more pressing issues facing the people of Cayman right now…..zzzzzzzzz
Hilarious, but really what would you expect? 😂
where does Cayman get the oranges for its swanky juice?
who said Cayman had no culture!….zzzzzzzzz
na it” Jerk Chicken ma’aaam.
wow…eating an endangered species is the national dish???…
would be the equivalent of the Chinese eating panda burgers….but they ain’t that stupid…
pass me the headache pills…
Choose an endangered species as the National Dish??!
WTF??
That is moronic beyond measure!
As best as I can determine, the Cayman Islands is the only country to have such a species as its national dish.
Quadrille the National Dance? Seriously? Check out the National Festival and see what people in the streets and clubs are dancing, and what the young folks are watching on YouTube. More like “wine an’ grine”.
Quite telling is this: “However, it appears that selecting the national costume proved a little more difficult, and the ministry listed a range of outfits worn decades ago”.
DECADES AGO!! ???? Really?? How is that nationally relevant now?
Swanky?? Nope. No wayyy! Check out the total harvest and importation of Seville oranges and compare that to total importation of Greenies (Heineken beer). THAT will easily reveal the National Drink winner.
It would far less disingenuous if, rather than naming a “National” dish, drink, dance, dress, etc, they call it “Traditional” dish, drink, dance, dress, etc. Then feel free to live in the past.
Good sense prevailed in Dominica: The unofficial national dish of Dominica was “Mountain Chicken” but because this became an endangered frog species due to over-harvesting and disease, when it was time to select an official National Dish, the choice was Callaloo Soup. This choice was made by way of a national poll, and a consensus decision was made to name Callaloo Soup as Dominica National Dish, chosen among popular local dishes.
Seven different species of sea turtles grace Earth’s oceans. Out of those, the ones typically found in our traditional turtle dishes are: hawksbill, green, and loggerhead turtle. All three are now endangered species.
For God’s sake this is an embarrassment on a global scale. Somebody with good sense needs to follow the lead of Dominica and change this moronic choice of turtle as our National Dish. KFC gotta be in the running there, eh?
The people making the “National” choices are living in the long done and dead past and they clearly did not make wise choices in all their selections.
Hmmm…?? Now that turtle is our National Dish, will we be arrested for harvesting turtles for some tasty family feasts? I like turtle meatballs, so… I need t’get me some nice fat Logger’eds.
Turtle Stew as the national dish? Have they all gone bonkers?
just another day in wonderland
If the queues at KFC are anything to go by, it isn’t turtle stew that’s the national dish.
Like America choosing the bald eagle for their national dish
So wa you want it be, snowbird?
A number 1 from Popeye’s “Louisiana Chicken” ah?
I am intrigued by Swanky. I was born in 1961 in WB. Growing up we loved to drink brown sugar sour orange drink, but never called it Swanky. I heard that name in my late 20’s and had to ask what it was. Seems to have been a name used more in the eastern areas.
When I first set foot in Cayman in 1964, a West Bay lady I knew, Ursell Parchment called the sugared lime juice drink Swanky. I love the drink to this day!
Finally some good news! I’ll be calling Miss Luz for a plate on Friday.
And in world news reported yesterday.
Eight children and one woman die after eating sea turtle meat on Zanzibar island
you make this up.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/sea-turtle-meat-children-adult-deaths-zanzibar-africa/
In other news, eating ANY type of contaminated meat without proper cooking can be fatal.
DUH.
Wow, just wow. Talk about tone deaf. Cayman Beef as a better alternative anyone?
Next you’ll want us to remove our turtling heritage from the history books.
My grandparents and parents ate turtle, I eat turtle and my kids eat turtle. Go live somewhere else if that offends you that much.
My roots in Cayman go back to the very beginning and I have put turtle in my mouth once, at Pirates Week, as a young teenager. It was a piece of fat. Entirely fat. I walked away from the food stall, and spat it out.
Turtles are not food for the civilised.
Caymanians used to own slaves, too, but that doesn’t mean we should perpetuate the problem.
whats yor point?
My great granparents owned slaves.
You must have missed that whole “maritime heritage” part. 🤷♂️
What about local lobster or conch fritters or fish tea or fish fry or anything from the sea but an internationally recognized endangered species