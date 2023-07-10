NRA exposed personal data during EIA consultation

(CNS0: The National Roads Authority has admitted exposing the personal data of some people who took part in the public consultation and submitted comments about the environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial Road Extension. In a release notifying the public, the NRA apologised for the breach.

Following the publication of the final Terms Of Reference for the road on the NRA website, which included public feedback as an appendix to the document, the NRA said it had made every effort to remove people’s identities and signatures on submissions, but the details still appeared on some pages.

“In error, we uploaded the document, disclosing names of some persons to the public,” the NRA release stated. Once it was made aware of the data breach, the NRA redacted the names and notified the National Conservation Council, through the Department of Environment, about the breach, as they had posted the same documents on their website.

“We continue to take data security and confidentiality very seriously,” NRA officials stated, as they apologised for the error and for any concern it may have caused.