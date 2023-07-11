Spent bullet cases recovered near GT bar

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit

(CNS): Police found three spent bullet casings around the scene of an undisclosed bar in George Town on North Sound Road on Monday. Officers had been called to the area after reports of shots being fired at around 1:50am were made to 911. The Firearm Response Unit was on the scene within seven minutes of the call, the RCIPS said.

After making sure that the area was safe, officers made checks in the nearby area, and one spent casing was recovered near the bar. The scene was secured, and two more casings were found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

A reward of up to $50,000 is offered by Crime Stoppers Cayman for tips that lead to an arrest and charge for gun-related crimes. Anonymous tips can be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com