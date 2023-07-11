Spent bullet cases recovered near GT bar
(CNS): Police found three spent bullet casings around the scene of an undisclosed bar in George Town on North Sound Road on Monday. Officers had been called to the area after reports of shots being fired at around 1:50am were made to 911. The Firearm Response Unit was on the scene within seven minutes of the call, the RCIPS said.
After making sure that the area was safe, officers made checks in the nearby area, and one spent casing was recovered near the bar. The scene was secured, and two more casings were found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered by Crime Stoppers Cayman for tips that lead to an arrest and charge for gun-related crimes. Anonymous tips can be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
huh.
they want public information but they cant even say which bar was the scene??!
Seven minutes???? I could have gotten there quicker from EE
Maybe we need new gun laws that really REALLY outlaw gun possession.
why undisclosed?
CI Gov and RCIPS, what are you waiting for before you crackdown hard on all of these illegal guns and robberies?? I bet if a white expat or a tourist gets hit with one of these bullets, unna will get off unna asses then!