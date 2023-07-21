Man denies raping child over four summers

Noel Paul Manning

(CNS): Noel Paul Manning (54) pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of rape and sexual assault of a child over a period of four summers between 2016 and 2019. Prosecutors say the assaults started when the child was just five years old and happened every summer until she was eight while she was in the Cayman Islands visiting family. When Manning appeared in Grand Court Friday, he denied all of the allegations, including rape and indecent assault, as well as an attempted anal rape.

As the harrowing indictment was read out to Manning, he pleaded not guilty to each of the charges, before a trial date was set for 4 December and he was bailed until that date. Prosecutors say that every year between 1 June and 31 August, from 2016 through 2019, Manning sexually abused the child on at least two occasions.

Manning, known as “Doc” and “Doctor”, was reported as a missing person by family members in July 2022. He was later considered to be on the run after the police made a public appeal to locate him because he was wanted for sexual offences. He was found with the assistance of the public and arrested in October 2022.