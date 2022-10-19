Missing man wanted by police for sex crimes

Noel Manning

(CNS) A 53-year-old-man who was reported as a missing person four months ago is believed to be deliberately in hiding, as the RICPS has revealed that he is now wanted for sexual offences and are appealing for public assistance in tracking him down. Noel Paul Manning, from Bodden Town, who also goes by the nicknames “Indian”, “Doc” and “Doctor”, is thought to be avoiding the authorities and staying in unfinished or abandoned structures in the district. He is described as being short, with a slim build and brown complexion, a bald head and white facial hair. He was reported missing by family members on Sunday, 26 June.

The police have not revealed when reports were made alleging that Manning had committed the sex crimes, but are reminding the public that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Manning’s whereabouts to contact 911 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.