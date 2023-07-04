Governor had power to pass civil partnership act

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal brought by a local Christian group challenging the governor’s power to enact the Civil Partnership Act in 2020 after parliament voted down a government bill. The appeal court, which had already directed the government to deal with the lack of legislation to uphold LGBT rights, said the case should have been thrown out even before the judicial review.

The ruling, written by Justice Sir John Goldring, the president of the Court of Appeal, agreed with Justice Williams, who heard the judicial review and rejected the original argument that the governor used the wrong powers. The appeal court found that the governor did have the power under section 81 of the Constitution, and it was a matter entirely for the United Kingdom Government under which section it wished to act.

“It is in my judgment clear that the Governor, in exercising his reserve power under s.81 to introduce and assent to the CPA, far from failing to respect the Constitution, acted entirely in accordance with it,” Sir John wrote in the judgment, delivered by Justice Cheryll Richards on behalf of the higher court, which is not currently in session.

The need to impose the law, from the UK perspective, was because Cayman was falling foul of international human rights treaty obligations. Anglin argued that it was not a matter of external relations, which are part of the governor’s powers, but international affairs, which she claimed was different.

The appeal was heard in May of this year and brought by Kattina Anglin in her role as part of the Christian Association for Civics. It was described during the proceedings as an academic exercise since as Anglin had already been forced to accept that the governor had the power to enact laws here. But she had argued that Martyn Roper, the UK’s representative at the time, should not have used his powers under section 81; instead, the UK should have imposed the law through an order in council.

After finding against the arguments submitted by Anglin and her legal team, Sir John pointed out that the “unfortunate consequence” of this legal academic exercise had been “years of uncertainty for those who entered civil partnerships in the understandable belief that the CPA was lawful”.

It had been open to the judge at the application stage to invite the respondent (the governor) to attend and make his arguments, he noted. If that had happened, “these proceedings, conducted, as I understand it, entirely at the public’s expense, would have been stopped at the outset”. Although Anglin was eventually forced to contribute towards the cost of the case, it was largely funded by legal aid.

In the course of his judgment, Sir John said it was clear to him “that on any proper analysis this application for judicial review was bound to fail” and was brought by an applicant who had no direct interest in the outcome while close to 100 same-sex couples were negatively impacted by the case.

He explained in his ruling that the basic argument was flawed because international obligations were a matter of external affairs and firmly under the governor’s area of responsibility. “To succeed in her appeal, the Appellant must show that under the Constitution it was intended to carve out from that plain and obvious meaning, the breach of an international obligation,” he wrote.

If this were true, it “would have the surprising and illogical consequence” that while the governor was responsible for the external affairs of the Cayman Islands, including its compliance with international norms, he would have no power to act if Cayman breached those obligations. “It seems to me such an outcome could not conceivably have been intended under the Constitution” because that would have left the governor powerless where an unremedied incompatibility results in the breach of an international obligation, Sir John wrote.

He noted that the Cayman Islands parliament is not sovereign in respect of the implementation of international treaties like the United Kingdom parliament. Under the Cayman Constitution, the governor can exercise his legislative power directly, contrary to the wishes of that parliament, as this case illustrates.

The court found that the UK Government had ensured during the constitutional talks regarding the 2009 Constitution that it retained adequate powers to enable it to take action to avoid possible liability in the event that the Cayman Islands Government violated its international obligations. Sir John said this case was a “paradigm example of the sort of case for which the power was reserved”.

Following the ruling, local activist group Colours Caribbean said the wider LGBTQIA+ community in all Caribbean British territories could celebrate because it confirmed that Roper had acted lawfully when he implemented the Civil Partnership Act and that he had had a duty to take action when parliament failed to legislate civil partnerships for same-sex couples, as directed by the Court of Appeal in the Chantelle Day case.

Leonardo Raznovich, a lawyer with Colours, pointed out that the ruling clarified the careful balance achieved in 2009 between the legislature and the judiciary, and that parliament could not ignore the courts when it comes to the Bill of Rights.

Colours Caribbean said they hoped the local courts will take note of this judgment with regards to legal aid. Initially, the legal aid application had been denied but a judge later decided it should be publicly funded because there was a broader question to answer. “In future, more careful consideration should be given to determining whether it is the right legal procedure to reverse a decision of the Legal Aid Office,” the group stated.

“This is particularly important as it leads to public funds being wasted on a judicial review which, in the words of the unanimous Court of Appeal, was bound to fail.”

Colours thanked their lawyers, who worked pro bono on this case to allow them to be represented. “It is worth noting that the Court of Appeal relied on many of our lawyers’ submissions and expressed well-deserved empathy with the 93 couples whose lives had been thrown into limbo due to these proceedings.”

Colours concluded, “It is our sincere hope that those with a difference of opinion can respect this judgement and this matter can now be laid to rest—at the end of the day, same-sex couples have a human right to build and nurture their families per the Civil Partnership Act and the Constitution. We as a society should support and respect the rights of the vibrant members of our LGBTQIA+ community.”