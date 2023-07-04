Governor had power to pass civil partnership act
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal brought by a local Christian group challenging the governor’s power to enact the Civil Partnership Act in 2020 after parliament voted down a government bill. The appeal court, which had already directed the government to deal with the lack of legislation to uphold LGBT rights, said the case should have been thrown out even before the judicial review.
The ruling, written by Justice Sir John Goldring, the president of the Court of Appeal, agreed with Justice Williams, who heard the judicial review and rejected the original argument that the governor used the wrong powers. The appeal court found that the governor did have the power under section 81 of the Constitution, and it was a matter entirely for the United Kingdom Government under which section it wished to act.
“It is in my judgment clear that the Governor, in exercising his reserve power under s.81 to introduce and assent to the CPA, far from failing to respect the Constitution, acted entirely in accordance with it,” Sir John wrote in the judgment, delivered by Justice Cheryll Richards on behalf of the higher court, which is not currently in session.
The need to impose the law, from the UK perspective, was because Cayman was falling foul of international human rights treaty obligations. Anglin argued that it was not a matter of external relations, which are part of the governor’s powers, but international affairs, which she claimed was different.
The appeal was heard in May of this year and brought by Kattina Anglin in her role as part of the Christian Association for Civics. It was described during the proceedings as an academic exercise since as Anglin had already been forced to accept that the governor had the power to enact laws here. But she had argued that Martyn Roper, the UK’s representative at the time, should not have used his powers under section 81; instead, the UK should have imposed the law through an order in council.
After finding against the arguments submitted by Anglin and her legal team, Sir John pointed out that the “unfortunate consequence” of this legal academic exercise had been “years of uncertainty for those who entered civil partnerships in the understandable belief that the CPA was lawful”.
It had been open to the judge at the application stage to invite the respondent (the governor) to attend and make his arguments, he noted. If that had happened, “these proceedings, conducted, as I understand it, entirely at the public’s expense, would have been stopped at the outset”. Although Anglin was eventually forced to contribute towards the cost of the case, it was largely funded by legal aid.
In the course of his judgment, Sir John said it was clear to him “that on any proper analysis this application for judicial review was bound to fail” and was brought by an applicant who had no direct interest in the outcome while close to 100 same-sex couples were negatively impacted by the case.
He explained in his ruling that the basic argument was flawed because international obligations were a matter of external affairs and firmly under the governor’s area of responsibility. “To succeed in her appeal, the Appellant must show that under the Constitution it was intended to carve out from that plain and obvious meaning, the breach of an international obligation,” he wrote.
If this were true, it “would have the surprising and illogical consequence” that while the governor was responsible for the external affairs of the Cayman Islands, including its compliance with international norms, he would have no power to act if Cayman breached those obligations. “It seems to me such an outcome could not conceivably have been intended under the Constitution” because that would have left the governor powerless where an unremedied incompatibility results in the breach of an international obligation, Sir John wrote.
He noted that the Cayman Islands parliament is not sovereign in respect of the implementation of international treaties like the United Kingdom parliament. Under the Cayman Constitution, the governor can exercise his legislative power directly, contrary to the wishes of that parliament, as this case illustrates.
The court found that the UK Government had ensured during the constitutional talks regarding the 2009 Constitution that it retained adequate powers to enable it to take action to avoid possible liability in the event that the Cayman Islands Government violated its international obligations. Sir John said this case was a “paradigm example of the sort of case for which the power was reserved”.
Following the ruling, local activist group Colours Caribbean said the wider LGBTQIA+ community in all Caribbean British territories could celebrate because it confirmed that Roper had acted lawfully when he implemented the Civil Partnership Act and that he had had a duty to take action when parliament failed to legislate civil partnerships for same-sex couples, as directed by the Court of Appeal in the Chantelle Day case.
Leonardo Raznovich, a lawyer with Colours, pointed out that the ruling clarified the careful balance achieved in 2009 between the legislature and the judiciary, and that parliament could not ignore the courts when it comes to the Bill of Rights.
Colours Caribbean said they hoped the local courts will take note of this judgment with regards to legal aid. Initially, the legal aid application had been denied but a judge later decided it should be publicly funded because there was a broader question to answer. “In future, more careful consideration should be given to determining whether it is the right legal procedure to reverse a decision of the Legal Aid Office,” the group stated.
“This is particularly important as it leads to public funds being wasted on a judicial review which, in the words of the unanimous Court of Appeal, was bound to fail.”
Colours thanked their lawyers, who worked pro bono on this case to allow them to be represented. “It is worth noting that the Court of Appeal relied on many of our lawyers’ submissions and expressed well-deserved empathy with the 93 couples whose lives had been thrown into limbo due to these proceedings.”
Colours concluded, “It is our sincere hope that those with a difference of opinion can respect this judgement and this matter can now be laid to rest—at the end of the day, same-sex couples have a human right to build and nurture their families per the Civil Partnership Act and the Constitution. We as a society should support and respect the rights of the vibrant members of our LGBTQIA+ community.”
See the full ruling and statement in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
This person has been working as a so called ‘Attorney’, the legal aid money should be repaid for those who really need it and not for someone on a vendetta for their own insecurity and limelight. Pay compensation to those whose lives have been attacked for selfish and spiteful reasons.
An absolute waste of our money. She should be made to repay the costs.
Stay out of other consenting adults’ lives who have nothing to do with you.
I’m part if the IDGAF+ group. live your life as you want – just don’t impose your lifestyle on others who don’t want to partake.
Obstructing and meddling in the private lives of others does not prime anyone for admission to heaven. To define this activity as Christianity should be offensive to all Christians familiar with Jesus and His Golden Rules. Vengeful Old Testament verse is from Abrahamic times written thousands of years before Jesus Christ even shows up. There are far too many devoted jerks claiming to be Christians that are going to be very disappointed on Judgement Day. Their whole lives wasted doing the wrong things.
😂😂
Cayman Christianity……zzzzzzzzz
Now she can be productive and protest the crime! Do something useful with your time (and OUR money) since you clearly have nothing else to do lady!
A proper ruling that any person of love and tolerance is happy and relieved for, and one that could be seen all along by any fair minded person also.
Now Ms. Anglin, please go and find something useful to do. A suggestion; fight for the protection of the abused, especially abused children!
LOL -Karma LOL
The people should be awarded costs.
And damages for all of the affected couples.
And to think we the taxpayers paid for this nonsense set in train by intolerant so called Christians. I hope they read the judges scolding words very carefully and take note.
She stood and I applaud her for that! The haters will say they should only have a voice.
Fine that the association stood and expressed their opinion, but not fine that they expected us taxpayers to foot the bill.
Now hopefully they can be respectful to persons who happen to have a different life than theirs.
Well, well, well … ‘I Told You So’ song comes with the special dance. Congratulations from the heart with yet another very successful failure which your hate and intolerance lead you to. You got another message from God, a loud and clear one, to be a better soul and spend your time trying to do something good. Help recovering addicts, for example. Do something constructive. Be kind. And above all : mind your own business. Unless you are an LGBTQ person, none of this has anything to do with you.
Again. Sincere congratulations and God bless you.