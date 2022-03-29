Court upholds Roper’s use of power on civil unions

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper did not act unlawfully when he used his power under section 81 of the Constitution to implement the Civil Partnership Act, the Grand Court has ruled. Justice Richard Williams presided over a judicial review last year that called the governor’s actions into question. However, in a judgment published Monday, the court found that Roper’s actions to provide a legal equivalence to marriage for same-sex couples were within his scope of responsibility because of the government’s breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Following the disappointing news for the LGBT community earlier this month, when the Privy Council in London agreed with the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal against the chief justice’s original ruling legalising same-sex marriage here, this ruling at least secures rights for gay couples under the Civil Partnership Act, which was under threat by this legal action.

Around 50 couples have already used this law to register their relationships, which affords them legal protection in relation to health, finances and family life.

The judicial review of the governor’s use of section 81 to implement the Civil Partnership Act was applied for by Kattina Anglin, the leader of the Christian Association for Civics.

She argued that the issue of same-sex marriage or partnerships was a devolved one. Therefore, Roper could not use this section of the Constitution to impose the law and it would require an order-in-council directly from the UK.

But the governor claimed the continued breach of international treaties, as well as a directive from the appeal court that Cayman must provide some form of marriage equivalency for the LGBT community, meant that this section, which applies specifically to his areas of responsibility, was the correct mechanism to address the issue. In his ruling Justice Williams agreed with the governor.

Pointing to the evidence presented during the hearing last December, he wrote: “There could have been little doubt that, in such an extreme situation where the Court of Appeal had found that the ‘Legislative Assembly’ had failed to ‘face up to’ its legal obligations” under the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights and under the ECHR, and had “taken the extraordinary step of expressing its expectation” that the UK should act to address the “unsatisfactory state of affairs”, it followed that the action should be taken by the governor.

He said that when section 81 of the Constitution was read together with section 55, it provides the mechanism for the governor to act without resorting to an order-in-council.

“By this mechanism, the Constitution strikes a constitutional balance. In the circumstances where the Court of Appeal has so forcefully set out its expectations, it is understandable and reasonable for the Governor to have felt it necessary to enact the CPA due to the long ongoing breach of the international obligation of the UK which otherwise would not have been adequately addressed by Parliament,” the judge stated.

Justice Williams said he was satisfied that, when reviewing the Constitution as a whole, the responsibility for compliance with the ECHR falls within external affairs and is a special responsibility. With the governor having ensured that the checks and balances were followed, the judge found that he was entitled to exercise his reserved power and enact the CPA.

By upholding the legality and constitutionality of the Civil Partnership Act, the Grand Court has saved the current government from a potentially embarrassing situation. This is especially true for the premier, who, despite his own open and clear support for the LGBT community, may have had to rely on the opposition benches to steer the law through Parliament, given the likely continued opposition of some members of his Cabinet and backbench.