Anglin to ‘chip in’ on costs for same-sex unions JR

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): The Grand Court has upheld a decision by the legal aid director requiring Kattina Anglin to contribute towards the cost of the judicial review, which she successfully secured, of the governor’s use of his powers to implement legislation providing for same-sex civil unions. Because Anglin is soliciting funds for the legal fight through the Christian Association for Civics and also has cash in her own bank, at least two sources of income and a government stipend, the legal aid boss had ordered Anglin to chip in $4,000 towards the latest legal aid award to cover the cost of bringing the case.

However, while he has upheld the decision that Anglin must contribute, the judge has stated on more than one occasion that this is a public interest case.

In the application to set aside the order by Darlene Oko, the legal aid director, to pay the $4,000, Anglin had argued that the calculation was wrong based on her means and that not all the funds in the association’s bank account were for this cases.

But she had also argued that she should not be required to pay in any event because this case is constitutionally important, with wider implications beyond its impact on civil partnerships, since it relates to the actual powers of the governor’s office and how they should be used.

Justice Richard Williams, who is presiding over the full judicial review, which is scheduled to be heard in December, found that the legal aid director was right in her calculations and reasons for requiring the contribution, not least because Anglin had solicited the funds on social media through the Christian association, of which she is a leading member. But he left the door open for the question of the legal aid contribution to be reconsidered by the director of legal aid, given the importance of this issue.

“As stated in my leave for judicial review Judgment, this is a case of significant public interest and concerns an issue of significant constitutional importance,” he wrote in the conclusions of his judgment. “One would, in such circumstances, expect the Director to carefully consider whether she should exercise her discretion under s.19(4) of the [Legal Aid Act (2015 Revision)].

“Although, from the material before me and the submissions of Ms Oko, the Court can see that the public interest element was considered in relation to the granting of legal aid and extensions of the grant especially for the engagement of Lead Counsel, I am unable to deduce what consideration was given to exercising the discretion under s.19(4) of the Act.”

He said it was right that Anglin contribute the funds from the Christian association collected for the purpose. Nevertheless, he advised that the contribution condition order could be review, but to do so in any meaningful way, the director “would understandably require a full and frank accounting of the funds” in the association’s bank account, especially if it is being contended by Anglin that some of those funds were not donations towards her legal aid costs.

“It might also helpful if the application to open the bank account was provided, as this would show when the account was opened and possibly the purpose of the account,” he said, adding that he was not trying to fetter the discretion of the legal aid director but was offering guidance should Anglin apply for extensions to her legal aid.

So far Anglin has received several thousand dollars from the public purse to pursue the case, which at the heart of it is a challenge to Governor Martyn Roper’s decision to use his powers under section 80 of the Constitution instead of an order in council to implement the Civil Partnership Act.

While the law itself has been of concern to Anglin and other Christian conservatives, she has argued that the main purpose of the judicial review is to challenge what she believes is the misuse of the Constitution to impose the law.

The costs of the case are set to increase as Anglin has hired Hugh Southey QC, an expert in public law from the UK, to lead the legal team presenting the JR application.