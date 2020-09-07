Public to pay for JR of Civil Partnership Law

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): Kattina Anglin, a member of the conservative group, the Christian Association for Civics (CAC), has secured public cash for a proposed challenge to the governor’s use of his reserved powers to legalise same-sex unions. According to a social media post, Anglin has been granted legal aid for a proposed judicial review because of what was described as “the complexity/ technical nature of the matter and importance” of the action.

The CAC said the request for the court to review Governor Martyn Roper’s decision to use section 81 of the Constitution to assent to the law after it failed to pass in the Legislative Assembly is based on “overreach” by Roper rather than objection to same-sex partnerships.

However, Anglin, a recently qualified attorney and the public relations office for the Christian Association for Civics, has been unequivocal in her objection to giving gay couples the legal rights provided for in the Constitution on the grounds of biblical belief.

According to the CAC’s statement, James Kennedy, a partner in the law firm KSG Attorneys at Law, told the legal aid office when trying to secure the public cash for this fight that the action had merit because of “the overreach and interference of the Governor in the legislative processes of the Cayman Islands rather than the issue of gay rights per se”. He added that the issue had “significant public interest considerations and potential ramifications”.

Kennedy argued that it is “unlawful to use section 81 to remedy incompatibility as the Constitution specifically reserves that power for the Legislature”, and claimed that it is for the LA to remedy the breach of the Constitution, not the governor.

The goal is to use the case of Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush, which is now before the Privy Council, as another reason why the governor should not have acted as he did while the action is still pending. Kennedy suggested that it “is conceivable that the Privy Council may reverse the Court of Appeal’s declaration of incompatibility”.

Anglin summed up her reasons for why she claimed she was seeking a judicial review: “My Constitution was being butchered, the majority of my people’s concerns were rejected and my legislators were being disrespected,” she stated in the social media posting.

“The majority of people are unaware of the dangerous precedent that is being set with the governor taking action in this way, although the government and its leadership makes no mention of it. I had no choice but to intervene in what I saw as a blatant violation of the Rule of Law.”

Anglin said she had a right to a judicial review. Nevertheless, but her legal aid award was limited and she is being asked to make a mandatory contribution of $4,000, for which donations are being solicited.

While the legal aid office may have accepted that there are issues to be argued, this will not be an easy challenge. The court has made it clear, twice, that the government and the Legislative Assembly were in violation of the rule of law by not providing some form of same-sex marriage equivalency a point accepted by the government.

In addition, Cayman remains in contravention of the European Convention on Human Rights, which was extended to the Cayman Islands at the government’s request in 2005, which means the UK must ensure that its international obligations are met. And regardless of the level of control Cayman has over its domestic legislation, it has virtually none when it comes to the UK’s international legal obligations.