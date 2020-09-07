Public to pay for JR of Civil Partnership Law
(CNS): Kattina Anglin, a member of the conservative group, the Christian Association for Civics (CAC), has secured public cash for a proposed challenge to the governor’s use of his reserved powers to legalise same-sex unions. According to a social media post, Anglin has been granted legal aid for a proposed judicial review because of what was described as “the complexity/ technical nature of the matter and importance” of the action.
The CAC said the request for the court to review Governor Martyn Roper’s decision to use section 81 of the Constitution to assent to the law after it failed to pass in the Legislative Assembly is based on “overreach” by Roper rather than objection to same-sex partnerships.
However, Anglin, a recently qualified attorney and the public relations office for the Christian Association for Civics, has been unequivocal in her objection to giving gay couples the legal rights provided for in the Constitution on the grounds of biblical belief.
According to the CAC’s statement, James Kennedy, a partner in the law firm KSG Attorneys at Law, told the legal aid office when trying to secure the public cash for this fight that the action had merit because of “the overreach and interference of the Governor in the legislative processes of the Cayman Islands rather than the issue of gay rights per se”. He added that the issue had “significant public interest considerations and potential ramifications”.
Kennedy argued that it is “unlawful to use section 81 to remedy incompatibility as the Constitution specifically reserves that power for the Legislature”, and claimed that it is for the LA to remedy the breach of the Constitution, not the governor.
The goal is to use the case of Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush, which is now before the Privy Council, as another reason why the governor should not have acted as he did while the action is still pending. Kennedy suggested that it “is conceivable that the Privy Council may reverse the Court of Appeal’s declaration of incompatibility”.
Anglin summed up her reasons for why she claimed she was seeking a judicial review: “My Constitution was being butchered, the majority of my people’s concerns were rejected and my legislators were being disrespected,” she stated in the social media posting.
“The majority of people are unaware of the dangerous precedent that is being set with the governor taking action in this way, although the government and its leadership makes no mention of it. I had no choice but to intervene in what I saw as a blatant violation of the Rule of Law.”
Anglin said she had a right to a judicial review. Nevertheless, but her legal aid award was limited and she is being asked to make a mandatory contribution of $4,000, for which donations are being solicited.
While the legal aid office may have accepted that there are issues to be argued, this will not be an easy challenge. The court has made it clear, twice, that the government and the Legislative Assembly were in violation of the rule of law by not providing some form of same-sex marriage equivalency a point accepted by the government.
In addition, Cayman remains in contravention of the European Convention on Human Rights, which was extended to the Cayman Islands at the government’s request in 2005, which means the UK must ensure that its international obligations are met. And regardless of the level of control Cayman has over its domestic legislation, it has virtually none when it comes to the UK’s international legal obligations.
Absolute lunacy; this woman’s rants on social media and so called “protests” are nothing but bigoted foolishness and now she is launching JR and we have to pay for it?
Why can’t the Churches and Ministers Association or her bigoted friends cough up the cash to waste on this proposed action?
At the end of this I hope we can know how much of our tax money will have been wasted supporting both sides of this JD.
In other countries many persons are protesting & struggling for equality and here we have a minority fighting against equality.
Shameful, time to take your outdated views and go away. Such hatred for people because their sexuality doesn’t fit with your views. Shame on these so called “christians”
#CIW Waste of money XXXX to waste our hard money it’s so easy to ask for Government assistance to fight a fight you won’t win.
Homosexuality is not a human right! Stop with the fake news already
Actually – homosexuality is a human right. You are born the way you are born. And what a wonderful thing that is.
No one is born a “Christian”.
Christian is fake news!
Everyone has limited time, energy, focus and resources. Devoting these to this JR is a giant waste.
1000% behind you CAC stop this foolishness going on in our islands.It’s time for this so called Cayman judiciary and many others to go. Caymanians as a majority have the right to exercise our religious rights and beliefs and freedoms as we see fit.Our fore fathers gay and straight did not want this here why should we force to accept this.
Our forefathers wanted negroes to be slaves and women not to vote, too.
Well didn’t the government spend hundreds of thousands on the port?
Seriously? This is absolutely ridiculous! What a waste of time and money – this law is going into place whether you like it or not. It’s 2020 and your beliefs in an imaginary person in the sky are not above people’s rights
Wasting government money why don’t the church are the opposition donate to push her hateful agenda. People need to not be misled by this so call christian Wasting money. May she fail with this agenda and to believe they approve her application.
Women being abused who need for legal aid don’t even get it sad sad.I dont think our money should be wasted this way.Love wins anyday.
Way to go CAC!