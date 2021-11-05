Girl sexually assaulted at care home

Frances Bodden Children’s Home

(CNS): Police are currently investigating allegations that a male intruder has been entering the Frances Bodden Children’s Home in Bodden Town and sexually assaulting an underage girl. Officers were called to the secure care home on Wednesday after a report of the man climbing into one of the bedroom windows at the house the previous night. No other details about the case have been released but officials said the matter is currently under investigation by the RCIPS Family Support Unit with the support of the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub. Police said the necessary safeguarding measures had been put in place for the victim.