Active COVID cases climb to at least 1,425

HSA COVID-19 Testing Clinic

(CNS): With another 125 community transmissions of SARS-CoV-2, including four more cases confirmed on the Brac, and one traveller testing positive between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed active cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands has climbed to more than 1,425, accounting for well over half of the cases recorded here since March 2020.

But since today’s results from Grand Cayman have not yet been release, the number is expected to be higher. And with this steep and sudden increase of positive COVID cases, hospital admissions are also growing. There are now eleven patients in the hospital, and although no one is on a ventilator, two people are being given oxygen.

Officials said that all of the patients were stable and there are no pediatric admissions. However, the age, comorbidities or vaccination status of the patients has not been released.

A total of 1,115 PCR tests were conducted between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday. On the Sister Islands, where the data is more up to date, as of 8am Thursday there were 76 active cases, four of them identified in the previous 24 hours and all from the community.

Public Health has still not released the number of people or households in isolation but many businesses, schools and government agencies continue to be impacted by staff who have tested positive for the virus or who are close contacts of those who have and are required to isolate as a result of non-vaccinated household members.

Since the Isolation Support Call Centre began operating on Monday, 25 October, government has assisted 110 people who found themselves required to isolate suddenly and were unprepared. The programme is designed to help people who do not have a debit or credit card, lack the financial means to purchase groceries or supplies, or have no one on island who can help them with supplies while they are in isolation.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme continues. 56,887 people (80% of the population) have had at least one dose and 77% have had two doses. Almost 5,000 people have had a booster shot, which are now being offered to all teachers and uniformed services.

From Monday anyone over 40 who had their second shot at least six months previous.y can also get their third shot.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here. For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at

communications@hsa.ky See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.