Car brings down pole across Old Crewe Road

(CNS): Traffic police are currently on the scene of a collision on Old Crewe Road where a car reportedly crashed into a CUC light pole, knocking it down and is blocking the road. The driver, who was the only person in the car, has been taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance to be treated for what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Old Crewe Road between Sunrise Boulevard and South Sound Road is currently closed as CUC is on scene working to remove the pole and police investigate the cause of the crash.