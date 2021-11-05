Cops seek help to ID men on CCTV from GT bar

| 05/11/2021 | 2 Comments
CCTV footage taken on 19 December 2020

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them identify two men caught on camera outside a George Town bar almost one year ago. The footage comes from CCTV taken on 19 December last year outside a bar on Martin Drive, likely the Zodiac Bar, when “an incident” occurred. While there was no indication in the request released Friday about what that incident was, at the time a report was made to police of an altercation involving several men, one of whom was subsequently treated in hospital for several injuries to his head, arm and back.

The RCIPS is asking anyone who can identify the men shown in the footage below to contact them. One, who is seen pointing at another man, is wearing a light coloured short-sleeved button-up shirt. The other man, who has slicked back hair, walks across the frame wearing a long-sleeved, dark green shirt.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact DC Manley Berry directly at 936-1899, 649-3046, or via email at Manley.Berry@rcips.ky

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/11/2021 at 6:33 pm

    He’s pwoppa nawty he is!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    05/11/2021 at 6:18 pm

    Spanitos

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»