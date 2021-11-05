Cops seek help to ID men on CCTV from GT bar

CCTV footage taken on 19 December 2020

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them identify two men caught on camera outside a George Town bar almost one year ago. The footage comes from CCTV taken on 19 December last year outside a bar on Martin Drive, likely the Zodiac Bar, when “an incident” occurred. While there was no indication in the request released Friday about what that incident was, at the time a report was made to police of an altercation involving several men, one of whom was subsequently treated in hospital for several injuries to his head, arm and back.

The RCIPS is asking anyone who can identify the men shown in the footage below to contact them. One, who is seen pointing at another man, is wearing a light coloured short-sleeved button-up shirt. The other man, who has slicked back hair, walks across the frame wearing a long-sleeved, dark green shirt.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact DC Manley Berry directly at 936-1899, 649-3046, or via email at Manley.Berry@rcips.ky