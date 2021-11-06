194 COVID positive cases recorded in one day

Lions Centre vaccination clinic

(CNS): The escalation in community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was starkly illustrated Friday when public health revealed that 194 positive tests for the virus were recorded between 8am Wednesday and 8am Thursday across all three islands, bringing the total number active cases as of yesterday morning to 1,600.

Cayman has now seen a total of 2,676 confirmed cases of the virus since March 2020, with 1,953 of those being recorded since the community re-emergence of the virus just two months ago. There are now 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalised in the Cayman Islands, all in stable condition, as the number of people infected climbs.

Of those patients, at least eight of them are unvaccinated and three of them have serious underlying medical conditions, according to a video recorded by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee in a video recorded on Thursday morning but not released until Friday evening. He also said that these admissions were relatively low.

The government has not released the number of people who are managing symptoms of COVID-19 at home.

Over on the Sister Islands, where health officials are more up to date on collating numbers, another ten people tested positive on Thursday. In total there are now 84 active cases on Cayman Brac and 2 on Little Cayman. 66 of the cases from the Sister Islands are included in the total of active cases for all three islands as of Thursday morning.

Officials have said that by Monday all three islands will be reporting figures for the same day, reducing the current confusion over exactly how many daily positive cases the country is recording and the active case numbers on any given day.

The number of people in isolation has still not been revealed but it is estimated to be around 3,500, since, with the introduction of lateral flow testing, not all families are forced to isolated even when one member is positive. But even though the rapid home tests are seen as the key to manage the impact of isolation on the workforce and students, there remains a serious shortage of kits.

Officials told CNS Friday that 18,000 kits were sent out to schools this week. Dr Lee said in his video on Thursday that more tests are arriving on island daily for employers and members of the community. He said the idea was to enable people to keep their businesses going and to go to work, and for students to attend school if they are negative and vaccinated.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 people have now had a booster shot, while 54,711 people (77% of the population) have had two doses of the vaccine and 56,908 (80%) have had at least one shot.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here. For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at

communications@hsa.ky See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.