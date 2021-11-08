Cayman needs UK nod for kids COVID shots

(CNS): As the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads rapidly through the community, including children, the government here must wait for the green light from the UK to begin administering paediatric formulations to children under 12 years old. The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for this age group at the end of last month and the CDC recommended its use just last week.

But the Medicines Healthcare products and Regulatory Agency (MRHA) of the UK has not yet cleared the shots for kids. The UK has also been slow off the mark to administer the shots to over 12s, which means approval for for children even younger is unlikely to happen quickly.

A statement from the governor’s office at the weekend said that the chief medical officer has reconfirmed the the commitment of the Cayman Islands Government to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 12.

“However, the vaccination programme is overseen by the UK Government, which has donated and transported both the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines for use in the Cayman Islands,” Governor Martyn Roper noted, explaining that administering the Pfizer vaccine for this age group must first be approved by the MRHA.

“Following this, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office would need to send the special paediatric formulations to our Islands. Government is working closely with the Governor’s Office towards this end.”

The vaccine continues to be available to all children 12 and over.

In the statement the governor’s office also said that it is now working with Cayman Islands Ministry of Health, the UK Health Security Agency, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the UK’s Department for Health and Social Care to confirm when molnupiravir might be made available to the British Overseas Territories.

This recently approved anti-viral pill can be used to reduce serious illness in COVID-19 patients if deployed early in the course of the infection.

Pfizer has also developed a COVID pill that in clinical trials have shown cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% in vulnerable adults. Paxlovid is also intended for use soon after symptoms develop in people at high risk of severe disease. This pill has not yet been approved by any agency for use but the UK has said it has already ordered 250,000 courses and the regulator is assessing the trial results.