Cruise ships struggle to keep COVID out

Royal Watler Cruise Terminal

(CNS): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its order controlling COVID-19 protocols on cruise ships until January next year. In the order, which was issued last month, the CDC said that while protocols to manage COVID-19 have prevented onboard medical clinics and hospitals in ports from being overwhelmed, the spread of the Delta variant and the level of breakthrough cases among vaccinated passengers has justified extended the limits.

Figures released with the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order revealed there were 1,359 reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 on ships sailing from US ports this summer among some 600,000 passengers with a more than 97% vaccination rate.

Cayman was due to reopen its borders completely sometime in the New Year. This was to have included the return of cruise ships, but given the changes to the Border Reopening Plan caused by the return of community transmission here, this is now in question.

The re-introduction of cruise tourism was initially pegged to Phase 5 of the border reopening plan, earmarked for January. However, now that Phase 4 has been postponed until 20 November, the new dates for Phases 5 and 6 have yet to be determined.

“During the final phase assessment continues of COVID-19 in the local and international contexts to determine when and how to proceed with further relaxation of restrictions, including for cruise tourism,” the government has stated on its border reopening webpage. The official position as of last month was that cruise ships remained banned until 31 December.

The problem for the cruise industry in the containing of the virus was supported by the various statistics released by the CDC. For example, the agency said that on one particular ship, over the course of two and a half weeks, between 21 August and 7 September, on four back-to-back cruises, there were 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases among passengers and crew, even though every single passenger and crew member was vaccinated.

“Despite the implementation of strict protocols by cruise ship operators to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 from passengers, ensuring passengers are uninfected at embarkation has proven difficult,” the CDC said in the information supporting the continued control of ships. “There have been several instances of passengers being symptomatic on the day of embarkation and denying symptoms to the cruise line, or passengers being symptomatic for several days on board the ship before reporting their symptoms to the medical center.”

But it is not just the virus putting pressure on the cruise sector. During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) currently underway in Scotland, activists have highlighted the significant environmental threats posed by this sector and are pressing delegates to make the entire industry comply with standards to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, as ship emissions are included in the Paris Agreement.

“The shipping industry is seriously lagging in efforts to decarbonize,” the Global Cruise Activist Network said. “Cruise ships, in particular, are super-emitters of greenhouse gases. The cruise industry’s carbon footprint will only increase if it is allowed to continue operating as it has in the past. It’s time to abandon ‘cruising as usual’.”

The activists said cruise ships are “super-emitters of greenhouse gases and black carbon” because they burn the cheapest and most carbon-intensive fuels. “These ships are more carbon-intensive than cargo ships of similar size because they burn fuel constantly, even when in port, to power infrastructure for, typically, 3,000 and up to as many as 10,000 passengers and crew.”

Meanwhile, what Cayman’s future cruise policy will look like remains in question. This government has stated it has no plans for a cruise berthing facility but it has not spelled out if there are to be any policy changes concerning the size of ships and frequency of visits that will be allowed once they return.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has spoken about trying to make Cayman a first port of call as a way of easing the return of cruising but has not said anything about any broader changes to the sector or limiting future visits by cruise ships.

Many people in tourism believe that the cruise sector conflicts with the overnight tourism and has a heavy impact on infrastructure and the environment for much less economic benefit to those working in tourism. There is growing support for a ‘less is more’ approach to reduce the number of ships allowed to call as well as the size and type of vessels we invite into port in future.