CAL urges passengers to learn US travel rules

(CNS): From today, all non-US citizens flying into the United States must be fully vaccinated in order to travel, a requirement that is part of a new international air travel policy introduced by the US government. All foreign travellers must also show a negative COVID-19 test result. Cayman Airways is urging passengers to conduct their research and secure the necessary travel documents required for entry to ensure they are able to travel as planned.

The new US policy requires anyone other than US citizens and residents to present proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any plane destined for the United States, with only limited exceptions, as well as the submission of contact tracing details.

The CDC has ruled that for entry into the US, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorised, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). The CDC also requires airlines to collect passenger information for contact tracing and to have passengers acknowledge the collection of that data.

Passengers will continue to be required to complete an attestation form before travel to the US, regardless of nationality, which has now been updated to reflect the vaccination requirements and the data collection.

The US Government requires all air travellers aged two or older to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test (PCR or rapid Antigen tests) certified by a local provider or to provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19.

For vaccinated passengers, this test must be from a sample taken within 72 hours of travel to the United States before boarding. If a child is not fully vaccinated and travelling with a fully vaccinated adult, they can show proof of a negative viral test from a sample taken within 72 hours of departure consistent with the timeline for fully vaccinated adults.

For unvaccinated passengers, this test must be from a sample taken within 24 hours of travel to the United States. Unvaccinated children travelling alone or with unvaccinated adults will have to show proof of a negative viral test taken within 24 hours of departure. Testing requirements are for all travellers (US citizens, permanent residents and foreign nationals) regardless of vaccination status.