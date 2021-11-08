CAL urges passengers to learn US travel rules
(CNS): From today, all non-US citizens flying into the United States must be fully vaccinated in order to travel, a requirement that is part of a new international air travel policy introduced by the US government. All foreign travellers must also show a negative COVID-19 test result. Cayman Airways is urging passengers to conduct their research and secure the necessary travel documents required for entry to ensure they are able to travel as planned.
The new US policy requires anyone other than US citizens and residents to present proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any plane destined for the United States, with only limited exceptions, as well as the submission of contact tracing details.
The CDC has ruled that for entry into the US, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorised, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). The CDC also requires airlines to collect passenger information for contact tracing and to have passengers acknowledge the collection of that data.
Passengers will continue to be required to complete an attestation form before travel to the US, regardless of nationality, which has now been updated to reflect the vaccination requirements and the data collection.
The US Government requires all air travellers aged two or older to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test (PCR or rapid Antigen tests) certified by a local provider or to provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19.
For vaccinated passengers, this test must be from a sample taken within 72 hours of travel to the United States before boarding. If a child is not fully vaccinated and travelling with a fully vaccinated adult, they can show proof of a negative viral test from a sample taken within 72 hours of departure consistent with the timeline for fully vaccinated adults.
For unvaccinated passengers, this test must be from a sample taken within 24 hours of travel to the United States. Unvaccinated children travelling alone or with unvaccinated adults will have to show proof of a negative viral test taken within 24 hours of departure. Testing requirements are for all travellers (US citizens, permanent residents and foreign nationals) regardless of vaccination status.
Passengers who are unable to travel under these new rules are encouraged to contact Cayman Airways at 345-949-2311 to make alternate arrangements.
See more information on the US State Department website
For more details of all the new rules on vaccines tests and document requirements see the CDC website links below:
Combined passenger attestation
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Travel
What is now considered a valid vaccination status? How old can the last jab be?
Quarantine really worked- 52 breaches in August is just one example.
Great to see today that BA and other UK airlines flew from London to over 17 destinations in America as the USA cancelled quarantine for vaccinated visitors. Also quite funny that the anti-vax idiots in Cayman won’t be able to ever travel anywhere because they stupidly refused to get vaccinated and kept us all locked here for 18 months until we hit 80%, as well as creating the current outbreak in Cayman.
Why can’t children coming here from the US be treated the same as those going to the US? That would mean have to have a negative pcr but not have to do 14 day quarantine. Why is that not allowed here? Kids and people need a mental health break from the island.
CNS – “The US Government requires all air travellers aged two or older to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test (PCR or rapid Antigen tests) certified by a local provider or to provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19”
Can you please confirm the statement of LOCAL Provider? This is NOT the CDC requirement and CAL is wrong.
E-med has CDC / FDA approved tests that travellers can do via video and are accepted by USA CDC for entry.
why do we not have vaccine passport system here for social settings?
used successfully everywhere else in the developed world.
Vaccine numbers soaring now that these idiots have finally realized they not getting any Red Lobster otherwise.
Maybe we could learn kerbside pickups from them too?
How long are PCR tests taking to be returned with results?
Between 6 and 18 years
I got my result the next day, so a total of 30 hours.
just shy of 72 hours or 3 days as of last weekend
The people who know how to invent the medication that saves our lives must not know that quarantine is the only system that works. No quarantine in North America, but we know better right?