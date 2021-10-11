Cruise ship ban extended to year-end

Cruise ship in George Town Harbour

(CNS): Cabinet has officially approved the extension of the ban on all cruise ships coming to the Cayman Islands until 31 December, according to notes from the government’s front bench meeting on 28 September. The vote will see the formal regulations updated, leaving the possibility of their return on 1 January, but given the current situation with COVID-19 and the challenges posed by the virus for cruising, it is very unlikely that we will see ships of any significant size in the George Town Harbour next January or for several months after that.

The Cabinet Post Meeting Summary also revealed that the government has approved the waiver of tourist accommodation tax for all licensed tourism properties for the last quarter of the year, since the borders are not expected to open this year before the end of November, if at all.

An addendum to the risk sharing agreement with British Airways was also approved, as were the latest Control and Management of Covid-19 (Amendment) Regulations, 2021.

Business unrelated to the virus including a vote on the Christmas 2021 stamp issue, a new peppercorn lease of Crown property to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and

appointments to the Health Practice Commission, including Dr Ruthlyn Pomares as

Deputy Chair and Dr Eugene Foley as a member.

Carlos Powell was appointed chair and Walton Gooding as deputy to the Electrical Board of Examiners, while, Merlin Welds, David Crawford, Timothy Howard and Edlin Moore were appointed as members.