Cruise ship ban extended to year-end
(CNS): Cabinet has officially approved the extension of the ban on all cruise ships coming to the Cayman Islands until 31 December, according to notes from the government’s front bench meeting on 28 September. The vote will see the formal regulations updated, leaving the possibility of their return on 1 January, but given the current situation with COVID-19 and the challenges posed by the virus for cruising, it is very unlikely that we will see ships of any significant size in the George Town Harbour next January or for several months after that.
The Cabinet Post Meeting Summary also revealed that the government has approved the waiver of tourist accommodation tax for all licensed tourism properties for the last quarter of the year, since the borders are not expected to open this year before the end of November, if at all.
An addendum to the risk sharing agreement with British Airways was also approved, as were the latest Control and Management of Covid-19 (Amendment) Regulations, 2021.
Business unrelated to the virus including a vote on the Christmas 2021 stamp issue, a new peppercorn lease of Crown property to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and
appointments to the Health Practice Commission, including Dr Ruthlyn Pomares as
Deputy Chair and Dr Eugene Foley as a member.
Carlos Powell was appointed chair and Walton Gooding as deputy to the Electrical Board of Examiners, while, Merlin Welds, David Crawford, Timothy Howard and Edlin Moore were appointed as members.
Smaller stay over luxury cruise ships, which have high net worth travelers, who spend money locally, should be the target market for the Cayman Islands to open up to as visitors.
The larger cruise ships, with lower level income demographics, are likely to bring COVID, but not likely to be as financially beneficial to the Cayman Islands.
As it stands now, it is important to be careful that we don’t have overly populated crowds of cruise tourists, who don’t spend money in the local economy.
I will so miss all those thousands of people roaming around GT with no particular place to go. NOT
It’s sad how George Town was torn down to nothing but a cliche tourist town full of cheap souvenir shops. Cut out cruise tourism and restore our capital to the prestige it once had. Turn some buildings into mixed use, and have people move into downtown. Create a community.
Nothing but human cattle ships with a few trimmings. Scrap them all, the planet will be much better without them.
“We don’t need no stinkin’ cruise ships.”
Best said in a Mexican accent
With all the time that has passed during the COVID ban it’s a wonder that every able bodied Caymanian has been trained in some sort of job and that no expats are needed. It’s what the people and Goberment always say they wanted. I wonder how that works out.
Probably less working after the pandemic ends. Waiting on a hand out as always.
You don’t but I’m sure the business end wants them so they can rent on everything they own unless of course Cayman government paying them but I don’t see that since a hand full has shutter their doors.
We should just say no to mass cruise ship human pollution.
I would be happy if we banned them forever.
So long as Mac is in power, the Cruise port will be an ongoing possibility, and the Chinese just waiting for the next opportunity.
Let’s take this time to rebuild smarter. RCL are now using biometric passenger recognition software (IDEMIA), and CBP digital ID software on return to USA. Cayman’s new passport kiosks leap us into the early-2000s on the tech side, but we need to advance to modern day with Passport Apps. In days past, the liners would be in charge of verifying (or not verifying) those passengers embarking, often with as little as a state driver’s license or other lesser photo ID, and those names would be delivered as passenger manifest from the liner to the port. For our port of call, we can set our own rules and should at least insist upon Federally-issued passport ID, just as we do with inbound airline traffic. We can also remind our guests that no guns and ammo are allowed, no briefcases full of cash, no stolen jewellery for pawn, we drive on the left, we are now officially (supposed to be) welcoming to gays, etc. We can control the guest quality if that’s the intention, and with that, increase the disposable income, average spend, and conversion ratio from cruise to stay over guest categories. The later should always be the tourism objective of cruise traffic.
I think the Cayman Islands objective of cruise traffic should be to permanently ban it. Far more harm than value.
Just ban them completely. Nothing but cheap people and viruses on the cruise ships anyway. We also don’t want that port garbage coming back up.
Please continue to Ban tourism, tourist, Any customers and all expats. But please continue to bring in the money that feeds us. We hear you. Stand by.
Hopefully the Department of Tourism has used this “pause” to evaluate our cruise tourism strategy and to “tweak” it so that it is working for, and contributing to, our country.
LOL……The Hon Minister for Tourism is too busy making vacuous videos to bother about that.
Which year?.
is this no-plan-pact’s way of saying quarantine protocols for incoming tourists will be in place till end of year???
it can only mean that.
Oh, shut up. It doesn’t necessarily mean that. Cruise ship tourists are much different that stayover tourists. Not allowing one doesn’t mean the government won’t allow the other.
Please explain the difference….of tourists stepping off a boat or a plane?
So you going allow cruise ships to come before airlines can come? Bull
Should be year end forever.
Tell it to the people whose income depends on cruise tourism. See what they tell you.
So selfish.
So things should stay as they are forever rather than move with the times and have people retrain? My father was a typewriter repair man. So we should have just not bothered with computers and all kept using typewriters so he could keep his job?
What nonsense. There is no such thing as a job for life any more. People have to be prepared to change careers and retrain when there is a pivot point in society or technology. I have changed careers and retrained 3 times now and its been refreshing and rewarding to move into new areas. You can’t keep flogging a dead horse, or in this case a sinking ship.
Create those jobs first. Then we shall talk. Unless you have an alternative in the coming months, all you do is talking unrealistic rubbish.
There are already hundreds of jobs out there in Cayman waiting to be filled. That’s why there are so many people from overseas still coming here, because the local people do not fill the existing vacancies.
Now that may be because they are unwilling to do said jobs, or unrealistic about their skills versus the opportunities. I hear from teachers how school leavers expect to get a job as a bank manager or a manager in a certain business or profession but without anything other than school leaving qualifications and no experience. So there ARE jobs, but people aren’t being realistic about doing what’s available, or training to go into certain professions. Like sitting around for almost 2 years now waiting to deal with cruiseshippers (and taking free money off the government) instead of getting up off their backsides and looking for another job that is hiring.
Drug dealers depend on the money their junkies give them. Should we allow that?
Nobody’s income depends on cruise tourism. There has been none for almost two years. Retrain and adjust. There are much better, more lucrative and sustainable options available.
Yes i hate cruise ships and the tourists who just meander around GT. I also dispise some of the tour operators who extort the passengers.
That said, the lack of income from tourist (along with the exorbitant spending from CI GOV) is somewhat scary and the financial future of the country needs stabalising.