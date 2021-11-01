LGBT advocates will have voice in JR of civil unions

Justice Richard Williams

(CNS): The Grand Court has ruled that Colours Caribbean, a local LGBTQIA+ advocacy group, has the expertise to intervene in a judicial review brought by a conservative Christian group challenging the way the law that provides for same-sex civil unions was rolled out. Justice Richard Williams said that Colours is not only well aware of the potential consequences for the people this case impacts, it has also played an active role in the development of relevant legislation through its contributions at the consultative stages.

The judge said the JR will still go ahead during the first week of December but the lawyers for Colours are now permitted to argue in person.

The non-profit organisation argued last month that the lives of more than 40 couples, mostly same-sex, and their children would be “severely disrupted” if the judicial review of the governor’s use of his constitutional power to push through the Civil Partnership Law was to succeed and therefore they must be allowed to take part in the legal hearing.

Ruling in their favour, the judge said that as an official intervener, Colours’ lawyer will be given an hour for oral submissions in addition to their written evidence to make the case for retaining the Civil Partnership Law alongside the primary defendant, which is the governor’s office. The court has directed Colours’ legal team to work constructively with the legal team for governor’s office to avoid duplication.

Following the arguments submitted by the advocacy group, the judge ruled that Colours’ involvement “may well assist the Court’s understanding of the wider impact that the case might have and the interests of justice will be promoted by allowing the wider intervention they seek”.

The local NPO welcomed the decision that allows them to join Governor Martyn Roper in arguing against the application made by Kattina Anglin, from the Christian Association for Civics.

While it is still advocating for full marriage equality, the group remains committed to protecting civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

Colours said their efforts to intervene had been bolstered by their excellent legal team who have ensured that the LGBT community’s voice will be heard in this historic case. The team comprises Alex Potts QC, partner of Conyers; Caroline Edwards, partner of Travers Smith; and Sarah Hannett QC of Matrix Chambers.