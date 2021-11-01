Opposition says work needed on opening plan

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart gets a booster shot (from social media)

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said that government has shared details of the border reopening plan with the PPM, but he noted that it still needed a lot of work. In a press statement following their meeting with government at the invitation of the premier and health minister, McTaggart said the presentation was given by the deputy governor and his colleagues, but as they asked questions about what was presented, government accepted it still has much work to do to finalise the plan.

“We could not ask questions on the work that is not yet complete or that the government may not have fully shared with us,” McTaggart said. However, in a statement that was less critical of the PACT administration than previous ones issued recently, he said it was good to have some additional insight into the thinking of the government as it moves to reopen the border.

“We certainly appreciated the meeting and we encourage more of the same,” the opposition leader said. “We look forward to seeing, along with the broader public, a full update on the completed reopening preparedness plan and the assurance that all the government’s agencies are ready for reopening. More important than the plan on paper is how it translates to preparedness on the ground.”

On his social media pages, Panton said the meeting led to “great dialogue”, as the government recognised “that we are all in this together and our country will be stronger when we all work together”.