Same-sex couples must be heard in JR, says NPO

(CNS): The lives of more than 40, mostly same-sex couples and their children will be “severely disrupted” if a judicial review of the governor’s use of his constitutional power to push through the Civil Partnership Law was to succeed and as a result they need to be heard, a lawyer argued Tuesday.

Alex Potts QC is representing Colours Caribbean in an application for the LGBTQ advocates to be allowed to take part in a legal case brought by a Christian group challenging the legality of how Governor Martyn Roper passed the law after Parliament had voted it down. The impact on civil partners should be considered alongside the constitutional question through written and oral evidence, Potts argued.

Neither the governor’s office nor the plaintiff, Kattina Anglin, who represents the non-profit group Christian Association for Civics, are objecting to the idea of Colours being allowed to intervene in the case, so the judge will more than likely allow them to take part in the trial set for December. But the extent of that intervention is where the disagreement lies.

Hugh Southey QC, who is representing Anglin, argued that the introduction of the details of how couples will be impacted would be prejudicial and would require the judge to speculate. He argued that if the court finds that the governor did not have the power to make the law when he did then it must be quashed, regardless of the impact on those couples. He said the couples will have different remedies open to them to challenge the government themselves for the consequences but the judge does not need to hear their individual stories.

Anglin is claiming that the case is a constitutional one. It is based on the fact that Governor Martyn Roper invoked his powers under section 81 of the Cayman Islands Constitution to pass the legislation to create civil partnerships after the controversial failure of the then Legislative Assembly to pass the law, as required by a directive of the Court of Appeal. The governor’s decision was unlawful because he does not have the power to enact this type of domestic legislation under that section of the Constitution, Anglin argues.

Colours Caribbean is arguing that their intervention and their ability to advocate for same-sex couples in this case is fundamental, and the arguments of whether or not section 81 was the right tool to implement this legislation cannot be heard in isolation from its impact on the lives of couples who have registered their partnerships.

Billie Bryan, the group’s president, said this challenge threatens to undo all of the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made in the long journey towards achieving marriage equality.

“Colours Caribbean will be acting as intervenor, representing gays, lesbians, bisexuals and anyone else who depends on the new Civil Partnership Law to be legally recognised as a couple in the Cayman Islands, allowing for the sharing of property, joint custody of children, among many other substantial benefits typically afforded only to different-sex married couples,” she said. “The legalisation of civil partnerships a mere year ago in 2020 was a considerable milestone for our LGBTQIA+ people.”

If the legislation for civil partnerships is dismantled, that this would rip apart the couples who took advantage of the new law after years of being denied the right to marry, she added.

If the judicial review asking the law to be quashed was to succeed, the governor has already said that there are other remedies to roll out the Civil Partnership Law. There are now more members in Parliament who support the legislation, which means it could pass. Alternatively, the UK has the ultimate constitutional power of an order in council, which could be used to reinstate the law.

Meanwhile, the Privy Council decision relating to the Day-Bodden case, which was heard earlier this year, has yet to be delivered. That case deals with the application by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush for the British high court to overturn the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal decision to allow government’s appeal against the amendment to the Marriage Law.

This amendment was made by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie in 2019 in the Grand Court, when the couple, who began the legal fight for marriage equality in the Cayman Islands in 2017, succeeded in their human rights case.