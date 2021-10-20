Same-sex couples must be heard in JR, says NPO
(CNS): The lives of more than 40, mostly same-sex couples and their children will be “severely disrupted” if a judicial review of the governor’s use of his constitutional power to push through the Civil Partnership Law was to succeed and as a result they need to be heard, a lawyer argued Tuesday.
Alex Potts QC is representing Colours Caribbean in an application for the LGBTQ advocates to be allowed to take part in a legal case brought by a Christian group challenging the legality of how Governor Martyn Roper passed the law after Parliament had voted it down. The impact on civil partners should be considered alongside the constitutional question through written and oral evidence, Potts argued.
Neither the governor’s office nor the plaintiff, Kattina Anglin, who represents the non-profit group Christian Association for Civics, are objecting to the idea of Colours being allowed to intervene in the case, so the judge will more than likely allow them to take part in the trial set for December. But the extent of that intervention is where the disagreement lies.
Hugh Southey QC, who is representing Anglin, argued that the introduction of the details of how couples will be impacted would be prejudicial and would require the judge to speculate. He argued that if the court finds that the governor did not have the power to make the law when he did then it must be quashed, regardless of the impact on those couples. He said the couples will have different remedies open to them to challenge the government themselves for the consequences but the judge does not need to hear their individual stories.
Anglin is claiming that the case is a constitutional one. It is based on the fact that Governor Martyn Roper invoked his powers under section 81 of the Cayman Islands Constitution to pass the legislation to create civil partnerships after the controversial failure of the then Legislative Assembly to pass the law, as required by a directive of the Court of Appeal. The governor’s decision was unlawful because he does not have the power to enact this type of domestic legislation under that section of the Constitution, Anglin argues.
Colours Caribbean is arguing that their intervention and their ability to advocate for same-sex couples in this case is fundamental, and the arguments of whether or not section 81 was the right tool to implement this legislation cannot be heard in isolation from its impact on the lives of couples who have registered their partnerships.
Billie Bryan, the group’s president, said this challenge threatens to undo all of the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made in the long journey towards achieving marriage equality.
“Colours Caribbean will be acting as intervenor, representing gays, lesbians, bisexuals and anyone else who depends on the new Civil Partnership Law to be legally recognised as a couple in the Cayman Islands, allowing for the sharing of property, joint custody of children, among many other substantial benefits typically afforded only to different-sex married couples,” she said. “The legalisation of civil partnerships a mere year ago in 2020 was a considerable milestone for our LGBTQIA+ people.”
If the legislation for civil partnerships is dismantled, that this would rip apart the couples who took advantage of the new law after years of being denied the right to marry, she added.
If the judicial review asking the law to be quashed was to succeed, the governor has already said that there are other remedies to roll out the Civil Partnership Law. There are now more members in Parliament who support the legislation, which means it could pass. Alternatively, the UK has the ultimate constitutional power of an order in council, which could be used to reinstate the law.
Meanwhile, the Privy Council decision relating to the Day-Bodden case, which was heard earlier this year, has yet to be delivered. That case deals with the application by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush for the British high court to overturn the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal decision to allow government’s appeal against the amendment to the Marriage Law.
This amendment was made by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie in 2019 in the Grand Court, when the couple, who began the legal fight for marriage equality in the Cayman Islands in 2017, succeeded in their human rights case.
Category: Local News
Marriage was created by the church for heterosexual couples which becomes enshrined in the constitution. This should have been a rule for the church not a rule for the law of the land.
To all in general: If you happen to have to step into my yard and ask for help, please dont make your first statement be a demand. Same said with the situation here. U want to be gays, lesbians etc where you come from and its ok back home, but now you have stepped into MY yard and demanded that i make changes to how I am living to satisfy you…this is what I dont understand because I can not step in your yard and do the same.
I am not one that fully supports same sex marriage, however, if two persons of the same sex wants to marry, that should be their decision. What harm is being done with same sex marriage? What frustrates me, is the fact that these Christians groups, never march or bring a challenge to court, that is against pedophiles, incest, rape, child molestation, etc.. Short and simple, that is why I don’t support these so called Christian groups!!
Anyone else get the irony or see the hypocrisy of saying you want the right to choose regarding vaccinations and also saying you don’t want other people to have the right to choose when it comes to their marital status?
Lawfully wedded husband and wife means exactly what it says: Man and Woman. If gays want to live together I don’t give a hoot. Same sex marriage is illegal and should continue to be. There is no law that I am aware of that says people of the same sex can’t live together.
I don’t know what planet you live on, not that I really care. I believe you hear selectively and missed many a point why legalities of a marriage or a civil partnership are important and what all this legal battle is about. I would probably try to explain in as few words as possible, but there is no guarantee you will comprehend. Otherwise by now you definitely would have. Looks like ignorance is some sort of bliss.
If you don’t give a ‘hoot’, why do you draw the line at marriage? You obviously give a ‘hoot’ then. You’re just a hateful person, full of prejudice. I don’t know how people like you can go your lives fretting over couples who happen to be the same-sex. If affects you in no way whatsoever.
Living together is one thing but civil partnerships is intended to provide for more than that. Men and women who marry can safely – adopt kids, achieve what ever immigration status together they want, rely on rules of intestacy etc. Same sex couples are asking for the same conveniences. Granting equality to same sex couples doesnt take any of your rights away.
Horay ! This is great news indeed. God bless Kattina and those backing her. She has a huge following, and democracy is democracy! What is right is what is right! XXX Kattina did the right thing!
lol … all you Cns keyboard warriors can start the multiple clicking now if it makes you feel good :))
Actually, a democracy, if administered correctly, will look out for the marginalized members of society. This would include gay people, religious people, people of every skin colour, and disability.
What is right is what is right. Hmmm, you see, that changes over time. In 2021, gay people are allowed to be together and recognized as such, however they may wish.
Have a lovely day, may it be full of rainbows.
It’s truly a shame she has anyone backing her at all!
Does anyone have any details on how we can support Kattina Anglin?
pray
Yes. Pray to love thy neighbor as thyself, as written in Matthew 22:39.
Yes. Purchase a time machine, and go back to the 1950s.
Petition Heaven.
yep, contact Roy and Alden..I hear they putting together a little turtle dinner fundraiser up at Kurt’s house this weekend.
After these churches and their leadership, loose once again in this basic civics lesson, can we countersue to recover the plaintiff costs they siphoned from public purse in bringing it about? Why shouldn’t these wage-stripping foreign churches cover those costs, penalties, and interest, that are brought against ritually-oppressed local defendants? The Cayman Islands government shouldn’t be propelling multiple dead end loosing cases for alt-right overseas-led churches, with our public funds, especially when the issues are already found to be universally repugnant to UNHRC/ECHR and BOTC obligations. The governor’s Section 81 reserve intervention powers are a last-resort function, exercised on behalf of the Queen, with consultation from FCO, as part of the normal package of being a dependent UK Territory. Maybe the Governor should use Section 81 to appoint an impartial AG that is less error-prone in local governance matters?
My body, my choice.
The Governor exceeded his authority. The change should have been by way of Order in Council. I am an advocate for gay rights but the rule of law is the rule of law. Gay marriage should be permitted, and if our legislature will not pass the appropriate legislation, and the Chief Justice is overruled, then the UK parliament must act. No one will have their lives turned upside-down.
UK needs to step in here and force same sex marriage. The hypocrisy of Anglin “rights for all” at the anti vaxxer demonstration but clearly not rights for loving couples in same sex relationships is outrageous. The Judge should not have entertained this at all.
Two words : White paper. This homophobia motivated nonsense seems to never stop. Would she ever challenge the Governor’s actions if it allowed her as a woman the rights to vote or to drive a vehicle? I really doubt. White paper it is. Challenge that.
When it comes to this, I’m unsure what the justification there is for not letting people live their own lives. As long as people are not actively threatening you or your property, why can’t people who have different sexual preferences get married? It’s absolutely asinine that a set of people, who do not know anything about another party claim they know what’s best for them. You know the common notion that a child sent to a super strict school is expected to be some sort of deviant because they aren’t spoken to, they are dictated to.
They do not get to work out their thoughts and feelings, instead they just see people encroaching on their life telling them what they are allowed to do or feel. This is what is happening and no-one is going to like the repercussions of continuously preventing people from living their own lives. I’ve noticed a lot more teenagers admitting to being bi-sexual and gay. Is it partially attributable to being rebellious to the current culture? Possibly, but we will never find out if they are just told its wrong and it isn’t allowed. Calling them sinners and misguided will never allow either side of the debate to understand each other and only conflict arises.
I just don’t understand how two people, who want to live a life together are being prevented from doing so legally. Absolutely garbage.
Freedom of choice in relationships, freedom of choice in vaccinations. No mandates, no coercion.
This fight against same-sex couples is getting silly at this stage. The fact that 40 couples &/or families could potentially be negatively impacted is unacceptable.
I didn’t like the fact that the governor forced his will on the elected government and people of the Cayman Islands but I also understand that it was unacceptable to continue to abridge the rights of same-sex Caymanian couples.
We can’t continue to deny equal rights to groups of Caymanians that we don’t agree with and the Caymanian thing to do at this stage is to love and respect our fellow Caymanians and neighbors.
If plaintiff is so upset about civil partnerships, just imagine how mad plaintiff is going to be when the Privy Council gives the OK for gay marriage — which will hopefully be VERY soon!
It’s really tragic that there can be so many conniving, mean-spirited neighbours, professing to be Christians, yet completely deaf to, and unfamiliar with, the Golden Rule, the central tenet of their religion. Think on all those mis-spent years of pew time wasted not getting the one message that’s supposed to be ringing home. If any lawsuit makes sense, it should be a religious malpractice group action against their churches and pastors. Ideally, before their souls have to present in front of St Peter and receive condemnation to everlasting regret and disappointment. Colossal freight elevator, no buttons, one stop, going down.
For heaven’s sake, this case should be dismissed with a Summary Judgment from the bench, saying that plaintiff “Christian Assn for Civics” has NO case. It’s long past time to STOP bashing gays. True Christians reject such bigotry and recognise that “you love who you love”. Whereas, this plaintiff (and so-called “Christian”) is obsessed with who their neighbour loves — and whether the gender combination within their neighbour’s house comports with plaintiff’s narrow-mindedness. NOTE: If Billy loves Tommy, good for them! If Mary love Jane, good for them! My advice to plaintiff: Worry about what goes on in YOUR OWN house, not the house of others!
Sure. Except they have a case. The UK chickened out and the Governor out stepped his bounds. An Order in Council (if our own parliament will not pass an act permitting same sex marriage) is the proper way forward.
Is this the same woman who argued that it is her human right not to take the vaccine? XXXX
yes, same one