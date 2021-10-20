McTaggart implies PACT can’t handle reopening
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called on government to explain to the public how it will manage both the increased risk from the spread of COVID-19 and the fallout from the number of people that will be isolating after the country reopens to guests. Refuting the allegation that the Progressives are playing politics with the pandemic, McTaggart said it was their job to question government policy. Implying that PACT cannot handle the reopening, the opposition leader said the premier was offering vague promises when the country needed clarity.
The PPM leader said the opposition will support the government when it gets things right but that it was not the opposition’s fault that PACT has provided little that the country can support in their management of, and their response to, COVID-19, as he referred to the broad criticisms across social media.
McTaggart said the public needed clarity on a reopening date, how the reopening would be managed, and what measures are in place to steer Cayman through the inevitable increase in infections and pressure on the health services.
He said the public needed to know how government will manage the risks as thousands of visitors return to the Cayman Islands, the increase in the number of infected people in quarantine and how it will support those who cannot work while they are in isolation and who may also be ill.
“Our people need to understand what plans are in place to ensure that all our islands, particularly our health services providers, have the necessary capacity to handle a rise in infections,” he said. “It is essential that the country understand how the government will manage the impacts of opening up. And it is also essential that the government fully appreciate and adequately deal with the effects of the pandemic on individuals and families.”
McTaggart said that the apologies from the premier and health minister last week about the inadequate resources to support those who were isolating were “not good enough”. He added, “People’s lives are being negatively affected by the inactions of the government, and this needs the health minister’s full attention.”
The opposition fully supports the objective of reopening, McTaggart said, but the “reopening must be well planned, coordinated and credibly communicated to the public.”
The opposition leader called on Premier Wayne Panton to tell the country what action government has taken to reduce the risks. Claiming that the country was dissatisfied with how the premier and health minister were handling the government response to the virus, McTaggart said the opposition would continue to ask questions and insist that the premier provide clarity and reassurance on the border opening.
“We will also continue to promote vaccinations as the best way to protect our people from serious illness as we reopen. We accept that there are those who choose not to take the vaccine, and we respect their choice,” he said, though he urged them to still get the shots.
See McTaggart’s full message below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Honorable Roy and the rest of the PPM know how to run the country. The Govenor should immediately replace the current goverment with the PPM and appoint Honorable Alden as supreme commander as he is our national hero who will get it done correctly and without any problems.
Roy and the PPM seem to think we should develop a concrete plan to a problem no country in the world has been able to solve. PACT has shown flexibility in their plans acknowledging the need for change as new developments occur such as the recent outbreak. Roy is more concerned with criticizing PACT than assisting in the governing of the country and developing solutions to this complex situation. Instead of working for the benefit of the Cayman people, the PPM is merely continuing to support their selfish causes in the same way the did with the nefarious port deal and generally for last 2 terms. Help or stfu Roy.
Sadly, he is right!
Oh? And according to PPM fans their side can?
Listen, NO ONE has the correct answer for this conundrum and anyone who thinks this faction or the other can do it better, put on your 3-D glasses and enjoy the show. Frankly, this “Teacher! He took my pencil and won’t give it back!” pouting attitude from the PPM is boring now.
Open in November or just close FOREVER!
The bottom line:
“Our people need to understand what plans are in place to ensure that all our islands, particularly our health services providers, have the necessary capacity to handle a rise in infections,”
100% Correct!
Cayman doctors have said they are ready, test them! I don’t thing they, the doctors, and members of public, really understand what being ready means. Providing TeleMed service? Purchasing apps that enable distant health services? Installing signs warning to maintain distance and wear face-masks? Don’t think so.
Mr.McTaggart is rightly asking again(many people repeatedly bring this up in their comments)
“.. what plans are in place to ensure…particularly our health services providers…the necessary capacity to handle a rise in infections”.
Rise in infections in inevitable. Many people would require more than TeleMed service. Are Cayman Hospitals ready? SSS: Space, staff and supplies(logistics) determine readiness.
I think Roy McTaggart is correct and will be so proven. Being severely immuno-compromised, I hope I survive the covid surge to be able to know!
PPM: “Open” “Stay Closed” “Open” “Stay Closed”…
It’s about time. But why pull punches?
Roy you are a JOKE!
Stop playing games and making this political.
The rest of the world is opening! Even Australia and New Zealand have plans and they where at first the world leaders for suppression and then the worlds joke for slowest take up of vaccination.
There is no good reason Cayman is closed today, we have community spread at a rate basically the same as the USA Per/Cap.
This is NOT 2020 and we do not need the politics we need action and should be open NOW!
from roy and ppm…the peole who undermined the whole vacination drive just a couple of weeks ago???
Pot. Kettle. Black.
ggo questions roy….but the ppm plan is what???
you had no plan in power and you don;t have one now.
you have proved to be nothing more than a hopeless flip-flopper in recent times.
pmm are as inept in position as they were in government.
Roy needs to keep quiet. The data shows that there is a 99.9997% survival rate from covid. The country won’t have any issues reopening, just like most of the world that is already completely open with no problems.
This guy is an utter jackass. If PPM was in power they would be forced to take the same strategy as PACT. He stands for nothing. He is just opposing for the sake of opposition.