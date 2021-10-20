McTaggart implies PACT can’t handle reopening

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called on government to explain to the public how it will manage both the increased risk from the spread of COVID-19 and the fallout from the number of people that will be isolating after the country reopens to guests. Refuting the allegation that the Progressives are playing politics with the pandemic, McTaggart said it was their job to question government policy. Implying that PACT cannot handle the reopening, the opposition leader said the premier was offering vague promises when the country needed clarity.

The PPM leader said the opposition will support the government when it gets things right but that it was not the opposition’s fault that PACT has provided little that the country can support in their management of, and their response to, COVID-19, as he referred to the broad criticisms across social media.

McTaggart said the public needed clarity on a reopening date, how the reopening would be managed, and what measures are in place to steer Cayman through the inevitable increase in infections and pressure on the health services.

He said the public needed to know how government will manage the risks as thousands of visitors return to the Cayman Islands, the increase in the number of infected people in quarantine and how it will support those who cannot work while they are in isolation and who may also be ill.

“Our people need to understand what plans are in place to ensure that all our islands, particularly our health services providers, have the necessary capacity to handle a rise in infections,” he said. “It is essential that the country understand how the government will manage the impacts of opening up. And it is also essential that the government fully appreciate and adequately deal with the effects of the pandemic on individuals and families.”

McTaggart said that the apologies from the premier and health minister last week about the inadequate resources to support those who were isolating were “not good enough”. He added, “People’s lives are being negatively affected by the inactions of the government, and this needs the health minister’s full attention.”

The opposition fully supports the objective of reopening, McTaggart said, but the “reopening must be well planned, coordinated and credibly communicated to the public.”

The opposition leader called on Premier Wayne Panton to tell the country what action government has taken to reduce the risks. Claiming that the country was dissatisfied with how the premier and health minister were handling the government response to the virus, McTaggart said the opposition would continue to ask questions and insist that the premier provide clarity and reassurance on the border opening.

“We will also continue to promote vaccinations as the best way to protect our people from serious illness as we reopen. We accept that there are those who choose not to take the vaccine, and we respect their choice,” he said, though he urged them to still get the shots.