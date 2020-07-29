DP bill fails as ministers break rank

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the LA 29 July 2020

(CNS): Exercising a ‘conscience vote’, two Cabinet ministers voted against the Domestic Partnership Bill on Wednesday, ensuring its defeat by one vote. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour joined with the opposition benches against government on the contentious bill. But Premier Alden McLaughlin predicted the imposition of same-sex marriage by the UK within the month as a result of the defeat.

Immediately after the bill’s defeat Governor Martyn Roper issued a statement outlining his concern about the failure of the Legislative Assembly to address its legal obligation to provide a framework to end discrimination against same-sex couples and said he would be consulting with the UK.

“The Legislative Assembly has an overriding responsibility to uphold the rule of law to ensure it is compliant with the Cayman Islands Constitution, Court of Appeal Judgment and the European Convention on Human Rights,” he stated. “UK Ministers will consider carefully the implications of the Bill’s defeat.”

The bill was defeated nine votes to eight, with all of the opposition members voting ‘no’ with the exception of Ezzard Miller, who supported the bill. Government backbencher Capt. Eugene Ebanks as well as O’Connor-Connolly and Seymour also voted ‘no’. All other government members supported the bill.

As McLaughlin wrapped up the debate ahead of the vote, which was presented on Monday, he already knew it was heading for defeat. The PPM leader told members that he was not going to try to persuade anyone how they should vote, but he wanted them to vote their conscience with no abstentions and be fully aware of the consequences.

McLaughlin predicted that with the failure of this attempt to create consensus and finally address the long-standing breach of the Constitution and other legal obligations, the UK would impose full marriage equality within the next 30 days.

The premier said he had hoped to frame the debate on this bill on the real issues relating to the Legislative Assembly’s legal obligations and the need to uphold the family rights of the gay community, avoiding statements about the evils of homosexuality and alternative lifestyles. But he admitted that he had not “been entirely successful” in that, saying that members would have to answer for the things they had said.

He said people had a right to their own freedom of conscience but they were “not entitled to trample on other people’s rights”, as he explained that the purpose of human rights was to protect people from any discrimination from the state.

McLaughlin warned that it would not be the members who had supported this distinct legislation that would have prevented the introduction of same-sex marriage that would be blamed when it happened

He said it would be those who voted down the opportunity to create a bespoke regime for same-sex and non-religious partnerships who were to be blamed. He said same-sex marriage would be legalised again, as it had been when Chief Justice Anthony Smellie amended just eight words in the Marriage Law last year.

The simplicity of what the top judge had done, the premier said, was why it would be adopted and put in place. This, he said, was what all those who had opposed the Domestic Partnership Bill because they were standing up for the sanctity of marriage would now have to face.

McLaughlin hinted that if it was not for the COVID-19 situation and his love of country, he may have resigned over the issue, though he failed to spell this out.

However, he outlined the fight over the last seven years and the failure to arrive at some consensus for a legal framework for same-sex unions. The premier revealed that the government’s failure during that time to implement a legal framework to put an end to the infringement of the right to a family life in particular and the discrimination against gay couples resulted of from his desire to hold the National Unity coalition together.