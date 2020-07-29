DP bill fails as ministers break rank
(CNS): Exercising a ‘conscience vote’, two Cabinet ministers voted against the Domestic Partnership Bill on Wednesday, ensuring its defeat by one vote. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour joined with the opposition benches against government on the contentious bill. But Premier Alden McLaughlin predicted the imposition of same-sex marriage by the UK within the month as a result of the defeat.
Immediately after the bill’s defeat Governor Martyn Roper issued a statement outlining his concern about the failure of the Legislative Assembly to address its legal obligation to provide a framework to end discrimination against same-sex couples and said he would be consulting with the UK.
“The Legislative Assembly has an overriding responsibility to uphold the rule of law to ensure it is compliant with the Cayman Islands Constitution, Court of Appeal Judgment and the European Convention on Human Rights,” he stated. “UK Ministers will consider carefully the implications of the Bill’s defeat.”
The bill was defeated nine votes to eight, with all of the opposition members voting ‘no’ with the exception of Ezzard Miller, who supported the bill. Government backbencher Capt. Eugene Ebanks as well as O’Connor-Connolly and Seymour also voted ‘no’. All other government members supported the bill.
As McLaughlin wrapped up the debate ahead of the vote, which was presented on Monday, he already knew it was heading for defeat. The PPM leader told members that he was not going to try to persuade anyone how they should vote, but he wanted them to vote their conscience with no abstentions and be fully aware of the consequences.
McLaughlin predicted that with the failure of this attempt to create consensus and finally address the long-standing breach of the Constitution and other legal obligations, the UK would impose full marriage equality within the next 30 days.
The premier said he had hoped to frame the debate on this bill on the real issues relating to the Legislative Assembly’s legal obligations and the need to uphold the family rights of the gay community, avoiding statements about the evils of homosexuality and alternative lifestyles. But he admitted that he had not “been entirely successful” in that, saying that members would have to answer for the things they had said.
He said people had a right to their own freedom of conscience but they were “not entitled to trample on other people’s rights”, as he explained that the purpose of human rights was to protect people from any discrimination from the state.
McLaughlin warned that it would not be the members who had supported this distinct legislation that would have prevented the introduction of same-sex marriage that would be blamed when it happened
He said it would be those who voted down the opportunity to create a bespoke regime for same-sex and non-religious partnerships who were to be blamed. He said same-sex marriage would be legalised again, as it had been when Chief Justice Anthony Smellie amended just eight words in the Marriage Law last year.
The simplicity of what the top judge had done, the premier said, was why it would be adopted and put in place. This, he said, was what all those who had opposed the Domestic Partnership Bill because they were standing up for the sanctity of marriage would now have to face.
McLaughlin hinted that if it was not for the COVID-19 situation and his love of country, he may have resigned over the issue, though he failed to spell this out.
However, he outlined the fight over the last seven years and the failure to arrive at some consensus for a legal framework for same-sex unions. The premier revealed that the government’s failure during that time to implement a legal framework to put an end to the infringement of the right to a family life in particular and the discrimination against gay couples resulted of from his desire to hold the National Unity coalition together.
See the breakdown of votes and read the governor’s full statement in response to the bill’s failure in the CNS Library.
Watch the premier’s full statement on CIGTV below:
Premier you did you’re absolute best over the last few day to convince the idiots, bigots and wannabes.
I so appreciate having you as leader of our country. I look around at the rest that sit in the LA and thank god you are there. I for one am dreading what will happen at the next election when you are no longer able to lead this country. We should all be very afraid – and the ones that talk the most BS are the ones that fancy themselves as the next leader. May god help us all.
Alden’s finest hour
I just had a friend from overseas call me to say she read the vote and it is such a shame that a beautiful country has such backward people. She went on to say if one of their ministers talked about the moon they way ours did they would be escorted out for a mental evaluation and dismissed. She is heterosexual. The world is watching and laughing at us. I pray the UK steps up sooner rather than later.
“he premier revealed that the government’s failure during that time to implement a legal framework to put an end to the infringement of the right to a family life in particular and the discrimination against gay couples resulted of from his desire to hold the National Unity coalition together.”
And there you have it. Not about what is right, about what is politically expedient. Except he seems to have got that wrong too. No problem – the UK will fix what the Premier has demonstrated he is incapable of doing.
Well done, Alden!
My grandmother taught me that once you’ve done your best, angels couldn’t do any better. You indeed did your best. God Bless you for that.
The stupidity of those nine idiots will very soon manifest itself. Let’s see what they say and who they will blame. For sure it can’t be you, Alden for God knows you did all you could to remove the hoodwinks from their eyes. But it’s a true saying that there are none so blind as those who will not see.
Let’s see how the churches and our ministers react when they are required by law to marry two same sex persons. They will have only three options: marry them, resign or have their appointment as marriage officers revoked or be prosecuted in the courts. The same courts that said that our present system is flawed.
Do any of these bible bashers realise that homosexuals actually worship in the same churches as they do? Do they realise that some homosexuals are perhaps better Christians than they are? Do they not know that homosexuals are in almost every Caymanian family?
I am not a homosexual and I don’t necessarily agree with their lifestyle. But I will stand side by side with any of my offsprings who are and dare anyone to be derogatory to them in my presence. They are all members of the same human race. All members of our own tribes and families. All God’s children.
So Alden, I share your pain in the defeat. But I know you will rise above this just as sure as the sun will indeed rise tomorrow morning.
By voting it down, the opposition and a couple dissenting Cabinet Ministers have essentially voted Yes to the imposition of same-sex marriage laws.
Sounds like a WIN for society, even if the path wasn’t linear.
Over to you British Ministers- your move.
What happen to the two members that was not in the house for the vote 9 against 8 for. That is only 17. I thought we had 19 representatives.
CNS: Follow the link to the CNS Library. It is explained there.
The Premier was a Statesman today. Well done Sir.
For sure. Amen.