DP debate stirs up various prejudices
(CNS): Anti-gay rights bias and homophobia weren’t the only prejudices and odd reactions that politicians displayed over the last two days as they debated the Domestic Partnership Bill. From the opposition leader referring to the former governor as “that woman” to the health minister’s warning that women’s sexual drive increases during a full moon, the debate led some MLAs to reveal strange opinions as well as intolerance and discrimination towards some of their constituents.
Most of the MLAS who objected to the bill said they did so because of their Christian beliefs, despite the fact that the legislation has no connection to religion and would not change the institution of marriage.
The law provides a legal framework for couples to register relationships, both same- or opposite-sex, in order to access rights similar to those bestowed on married couples without entering into the institution of marriage, either because they chose not to or are prevented from doing so because they are a same-sex or transgender couple.
Nevertheless, as the registration of same-sex couples appears to some MLAs to equate to an acceptance of homosexual sex, many still objected to the bill. Despite displaying their religion on their sleeves, they appeared comfortable transgressing social decency with a combination of hate-speech, intolerance and judgement of others.
It is not the first time that the legislature has displayed such unabashed discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Cayman during debates, and as on previous occasions other prejudices such as xenophobia, misogyny and religious intolerance were were also on full display.
Prejudice and discrimination against, and fear of, the LGBT community was, however, at the core of the debate.
Many MLAs repeated assertions that in the past, Caymanians who “were that way” had been happy with their lot, demanding no rights. Some politicians claimed that it was not until foreign gays arrived and raised such issues that a situation of “them and us” had been created and this once silent and happy minority began demanding rights that they did not deserve.
Independent LA Ezzard Miller (NS) was the only non-government MLA to offer his support for the bill. He was also considerably more tolerant than his colleagues, suggesting that, although some of his constituents wanted him to vote against the bill, he was not prepared to discriminate against anyone to please some voters.
“This is about doing what I believe is right for the people, for the country and even for the ultra-right Christian fanatics who take this hard line,” he said. He spoke about people who were telling them they opposed the legislation on the basis of “one verse or a chapter in the Bible in isolation”, which he said they used to try to prove that the efforts to legislate for domestic partnerships was wrong.
“I’ve got a whole list of verses from the Bible, and most of those versus contain sins and discretions that were equally bad as same-sex relations but they are ignored,” he said.
Miller said he believed the bill provides the necessary rights for “this minority group”, met the requirements of the court and protected the status of marriage, which he said had been the main concern from the Christian community.
On the government benches, Austin Harris (PRO) and David Wight (GTW) gave their support to the bill, alongside Cabinet members, Deputy Premier Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Commerce Minister Joey Hew, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, who displayed much more tolerance and understanding of the rights of the LGBT community, regardless of professed Christian beliefs.
McTaggart said that the bill was about setting right a wrong that “has existed for many years” because of the inaction of the LA. He said it was less about same-sex unions than ending unchecked discrimination. “In today’s world discrimination has no place, especially when it comes to government,” he added.
Austin Harris said he might lose his seat by supporting the bill but he would still do so because “it was the right thing to do”.
However, some members of the government as well as the opposition were extreme in their condemnation of gay rights.
When Health Minister Dwayne Seymour moved on from his ideas that the full moon fuels women’s sexual desires and men should take advantage of this to help procreate and save the nation, as that was his main concern about gays, he went on to say that the LGBT community was trying to “bully us into submission”.
Displaying a misunderstanding of human rights, he questioned when “our rights will be protected” and suggested that people like him were being discriminated against because of their desire to protect the sanctity of marriage.
However, the Domestic Partnership Bill does not infringe on the Marriage Law and is meant to be a separate but functionally equivalent institution.
Meanwhile, Anthony Eden (SAV), a fundamentalist Christian, railed against human rights in general, as well as the “slippery slope” of condoning what he called an alternative lifestyle.
Eden appeared to bemoan the fact that they were losing the right to deride homosexuality without facing some form of consequence for displaying prejudice and intolerance toward the LGBT community, which he believed people should be allowed to do based on Biblical teachings. He also repeated previous claims that LBGT people pose a threat to children.
Between her condemnations of gay rights, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is also a Christian conservative, wore her political hat. Calculating the numbers, she urged her colleagues not to vote for the bill, in direct opposition to the premier’s request, and asked members to vote for God’s law, not man’s law. Comparing herself to various Biblical characters, she said there may be consequences if the bill failed, but “if I perish, I perish”.
The video footage of the debate which began Monday morning and ended late Tuesday evening is now available on the CIGTV YouTube channel (see below).
Monday:
Tuesday:
How disgusting was this speech. Is this man seriously a Minister in the Cayman Islands?
So the government understands Covid-19 and has acted brilliantly, but can’t even grasp the meaning of this subject. The greatest country in the world?
Here’s the thing, the split in parliament on this most likely reflects the current split in the wider community on it. Change is coming, but not as fast as many but not most want it, although I’m sensing a seismic shift in power at the next election in terms of personnel, not so much in terms of beliefs and representation. The rule of god and all the generational discrimination that comes with it is still strong, whether believed in or used as a false prophecy depending on the climate and the question.
But really – women be horny in a full moon? Is that why BK use that marketing? They know the ladies will be hungry after?
“Between her condemnations of gay rights, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is also a Christian conservative, wore her political hat. Calculating the numbers, she urged her colleagues not to vote for the bill, in direct opposition to the premier’s request, and asked members to vote for God’s law, not man’s law.”
On this basis, Minister, why have a Legislative Assembly at all?
If the gays can march and rant all day let the patriots of cayman do the same. Some of these MLA’s do sound like idiots at times, but to the normal people with beliefs you better accept it!
After crying on tv, you would think this man had learnt the meaning of humility and compassion.
No “Sir” Alden 🙌🏽
I never thought I’d say this, but…
Well said, Mr McLaughlin. I thought your closing speech was very good.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7gMkiOPSeA&list=PLGBWstNLjY0-Rc0V_VIjwCNb-DdUMnxcf&index=24&t=0s
If these lot had a brain cell between them they might actually have just voted down a domestic partnership bill and voted in same sex marriage. They have also just cost every one of us hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in trying to defend something that will fail.
Some of these MLAs need to seek professional help.
3rd August is the next full moon! Yeah baby! My wife is in for a treat 😛
I think Mr Seymour might be confusing lesbians with werewolves.
What a show that was! They were presented with a legal way to compromise that did not affect traditional marriage, but refused to give rights to anyone who disagreed with them. Imagine if that shoe were on the other foot!
Now that the Bill has been defeated and did not reach 2nd Reading … what next???
John-John – a scholar if ever there was one.
First there was the comparative anatomy lesson on Mary and Joseph and the Jackass
Then he educates the world on the closely guarded scientific secret that women are at their horniest during a full moon
What other proof do we need that his wisdom provides an entirely sufficient scientific basis for the magic button that will be the salvation of Cayman’s tourism sector without placing us at risk.
The earth is flat! Burn all books that disagree with anything John-John says!
Mother country, please, please, PLEASE go over these idiots heads and implement the entire same-sex marriage legislation. The seethe from these intolerant, hypocritical, idiotic hate-mongers would be delish! Might actually be worth staying here just to see it!
What mother country? We were colonized and enslaved remember?
Kenneth relying on his stupid poll to which the supporters of equal rights within his constituency were never going to participate in, has just cost him his seat.
236 of nearly 1000 voters bothered to show up, this was his excuse to vote no. He is done.
Anybody seen Jon Jon lately? It makes me nervous when I can’t see him.
Wait till after the next election, you’ll then be very very nervous. Catch my drift?
Tell him to smile
That’s okay, the UK going put it on them hard.
I wonder if they will. We are a competitor if the UK in financial services. The reason Cayman remains undefended by the UK against FATF/CFATF onslaught of regulation (which includes Cayman being criticized for not having certain frameworks in place that the UK doesnt have and isnt criticized for – is because our loss is their gain as a competitor. Let’s lose the motherland BOTC narrative, we are competitors so not implementing DP legislation for us will allow Cayman to sink itself and make the UK all the more attractive.
We “belong” to the UK but we are still very much the UK’s competition.
CNS, I am disappointed! How could you leave out when Bernie Bush said, “growing up we all knew who the three QUEERS were in West Bay…” These are supposed to be statesmen?
Unbelievable. What a thing to use in an LA speech. I grew up with Bernie. Shame.
Ironically the provisions in Leviticus against homosexual relationships are specifically restricted to men, yet our so called biblical experts want to take that as authority for preventing the formal recognition of the relationship between two woman. Not saying that any discrimination based on gender is ok – just that these idiots cant even be consistent with the claimed basis for their views. God’s law – think not.
don’t blame jon-jon…he’s just a local fool….blame the leadership that has put him in this postion and keeps him there
Don’t blame the leadership…. Blame the voters who voted him in.
“the full moon fuels women’s sexual desires and men should take advantage of this to help procreate and save the nation”
I sure hope he was only referring to those women married to those men who should “take advantage” because the procreation outburst sounds a bit random and disorganized….
From now on every full moon we all will be stroking … stroking to the East and Stroking to the west. , we be Stroking.
No man should take advantage of a woman, married or not, full moon or not 🙁
As a man, I find that comment very disrespectful to women. Am I the only one?
If some of these “politicians” have not already fully proven lack of ability to be in that seat then this icings the cake! Its ok to have your opinion and have a stand on something, yes.. but sensible people will know that we cannot discriminate and we have to accept times are changing. BTW.. Discrimination is also a form or prejudice, so don’t go throwing that card now!
Signed and Born Straight Caymanian
Newsflash to the bigots in the Assembly: If 2 men or 2 women marry, it takes nothing away from you — except perhaps your ridiculous illusion that you are “superior”. For heaven’s sake, wake up to 2020. Why are you so obsessed about what goes on in the bedroom of 2 men or 2 women? Are you repressing your own homosexual inclinations? I am gay, and I’ve faced a lot of discrimination in my lifetime — the very discrimination that you dole out so carelessly on the floor of the Assembly. You are deliberately hurting people like me, yet you think God will reward you for it??? You are proof that nut-cases aren’t limited to the sanitarium.
You are such a big bigot
Honorable Seymour is the greatest and he needs to be the Premier. Thank you for everything Honorable Seymour!
Yes he gets my vote for being the greatest backwards thinking MLA to date, next to Eden that is.
Continuing the theme of reliance upon biblical verses, Jesus wept.
Yes, he wept, but only after having a chuckle at Seymour’s insane voodoo like nonsense about women’s sexual desires. Like he would understand anything as profound and intensely personal and complex as that! Buffoon.
He is the greatest in that his nonsense to words spouted ratio is the greatest of all of these politicians. That must count for greatest something, somewhere?
Using bible versus as a means to continue with bigotry, is appalling. There are many Christians that happily accept the LGBTQ community into its foal because they realize that human beings are human beings.
The fact that Dwayne Seymour is the health minister saying women want sex during a full moon should scare people…
What about the education minister promoting intolerance and encouraging hate speech? What chance have our kids got of being any better than this bunch of uneducated, backwards idiots if that lump of prating foolishness is in charge of their formative years?
Maybe she’d have felt differently if they they included protection for chauffeur/politician relationships in the bill.
What/where is this supposed Caymankind I keep hearing about?
Julianna should be ashamed of her bigotry as a member of the education ministry. Jon Jon should be set adrift after this full moon nonsense. All of them unacceptable and unfit for literally anything.
@ 12.51 Right up there with hydroxychloroquine cures Covid. Combined IQ of par golf those two nutters.
Especially the First Lady.