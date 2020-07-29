Negative trend continues on COVID-19 results

(CNS): Another 213 COVID-19 tests that were carried out over the last day were all negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Wednesday. Since 1 July, public health has processed 5,522 tests, recording just two positive samples in asymptomatic cases. Both patients have since recovered and now Cayman has no active cases of the virus. In total health professionals have carried out 29,679 tests, with just 203 being positive.

Cayman’s current status with the World Health Organization remains at ‘sporadic’, even though it is over two weeks since anyone here tested positive.

The number of people in isolation, mostly returning travellers in government quarantine, has risen to 116 from just 71 this time last week. When they are tested at the end of their 14 day quarantine, if they are positive, this would reverse Cayman’s current COVID-free status.

In the meantime, government officials are urging people to continue practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing mask to prevent any sudden outbreaks of the virus, which for the time being appears to have been eliminated from all three Cayman Islands.