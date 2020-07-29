Negative trend continues on COVID-19 results
(CNS): Another 213 COVID-19 tests that were carried out over the last day were all negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Wednesday. Since 1 July, public health has processed 5,522 tests, recording just two positive samples in asymptomatic cases. Both patients have since recovered and now Cayman has no active cases of the virus. In total health professionals have carried out 29,679 tests, with just 203 being positive.
Cayman’s current status with the World Health Organization remains at ‘sporadic’, even though it is over two weeks since anyone here tested positive.
The number of people in isolation, mostly returning travellers in government quarantine, has risen to 116 from just 71 this time last week. When they are tested at the end of their 14 day quarantine, if they are positive, this would reverse Cayman’s current COVID-free status.
In the meantime, government officials are urging people to continue practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing mask to prevent any sudden outbreaks of the virus, which for the time being appears to have been eliminated from all three Cayman Islands.
Yet still no civil unions
Great news! Let’s keep our borders closed. Virtually every who has opened up is now facing spikes. We did it, let’s be safe! If high income people want in, fine, let them quarantine for 14 days at a facility of their choice. Just like my family member had to quarantine. Are there dollars worth risking everything we have worked so hard and long for? No!
Complete BS.
Where unused test kits are stored? Should be in a freezer at all times. Including during collection and transportation to the lab time. Anybody knows?
Hey everyone look! A person on the internet who knows more than the medically trained staff who’s expertise is in virology!