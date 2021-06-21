Governor tell LGBTs civil partnerships are safe

Governor Martyn Roper and Billie Bryan from Colours Caribbean

(CNS): As Colours Caribbean celebrated its first anniversary this weekend advocating for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, members welcomed the support of Governor Martyn Roper in a key note speech at the event. Roper told the community that as well as backing their efforts to fight for justice and equality, he believed the Civil Partnership Act was safe.

Even if the pending judicial review challenging the use of his powers under section 81 of the Constitution to introduce the law was successful, either the current administration could bring the original legislation back and steer it through Parliament or the UK would step in and likely use an order in council, the governor said.

He also paid tribute to Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush and the “incredible job” that they’ve done fighting for marriage equality. The couple are still waiting for the results of their appeal to the Privy Council in the UK in their own case, which relates directly to the reinstatement of the chief justice’s ruling in March 2019 that had legalized gay marriage.

The previous government had successfully challenged that ruling but the appeal court had directed it to pass legislation that was functionally equivalent to marriage for same-sex couples.

Having dragged its heels for months, the last administration finally brought the law to Parliament in July last year. But then premier Alden McLaughlin allowed a conscience vote and the bill was defeated after three members of his government, including two Cabinet ministers, broke rank and voted with the opposition against the bill. As a result, following a direction from the Foreign Office, Roper used his constitutional power that enables him to impose domestic legislation in certain circumstances.

On Saturday night he repeated the position he has held on the issue since the start, that it should have been local legislators who passed the civil partnership legislation without him having to step in.

“But that wasn’t the case,” he said. “I know it’s a really difficult battle to get legal protection for the LGBT+ community in Cayman, but we do have that legal protection in the Cayman Islands. We should be very satisfied and celebrate that,” he added.

Roper said that over 70 people have now applied for civil partnerships and he would ensure that legislation would be protected. Offering words of reassurance, he said he could not comment on the specific legal challenge but regardless of the outcome, he believed the law will remain in place. He said that most members of the current administration offered their support for civil partnerships on the campaign trail and therefore it is open to the new government to bring the law back and steer it through the new parliament.

“This government could bring it back – and I think we can be more optimistic about that than in the past,” he said. “If we look at the election campaign, every single candidate, more or less, accepted civil partnerships and said Cayman should move on. I think that is a positive thing. I think it can give us some optimism for the future. But if the government doesn’t act, the UK would have to and I would be urging the UK to do that very strongly, I can assure you.”

Roper said that change was happening when it comes to LGBT rights and “it’s a change for the better”, but he noted how difficult things still are for the community. “We have a long way to go in the Cayman Islands. But I think we can have some optimism and confidence that we are moving forward. Maybe not as fast as a lot of people want but it is progress,” he added.

The governor also said he would be attending the first ever gay pride parade in the Cayman Islands, which is being organized by the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation and will take place on 31 July.

Premier Wayne Panton, who has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, is expected to attend that event. He also recently met with Colours Caribbean to discuss some issues of concern to the LGBT community. Panton is the first premier to invite an such an advocacy group to talk about the challenges that the LGBT community faces, such as the bullying and harassment of young people at schools as well as the homophobia in the wider community.

During this past weekend’s celebrations Colours received an endorsement from Stonewall, one of the first ever advocacy groups for the LGBTQ community, for their work fighting for marriage equality, not just in the Cayman Islands but across the UK territories.