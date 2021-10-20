Booster shot access expands as COVID cases mount

(CNS): With the Delta variant of COVID-19 behind the increasing community spread in Grand Cayman, which is now well beyond the confines of the school system, the Health Services Authority is inviting the over 50s to get their booster shot if they need it. While the vaccine still protects against the worst effects of the Delta version of SARS-CoV-2, breakthrough infections are more common, especially for those who have completed their two-dose course more than six months ago. A booster is seen as the best way for older people and those with co-morbidities or immunity issues to stay safe against the increasing spread.

Over 1,150 people have now had a booster but with no vaccine clinic at the Lion Centre yesterday, only 18 more people had their first dose over the last day and just 42 had their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were another 17 new cases Tuesday from a batch of 997 tests, as the Public Health Department continues its full-scale testing, given the number of contacts. Just three were in travellers and the rest were community transmissions. Officials did not say whether or not the cases were adults or children.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that of the two people currently in hospital, one is the patient admitted back in September and the second is a middle-aged man who has other health problems. Both of the patients are stable and neither require help breathing.

Government has not yet released the number of active cases of the virus, which had reached a new high of 226 on Monday, or how many people are symptomatic, which has recently been running at well over 50% of cases. The number of those in isolation, which had also peaked yesterday at 1,555, had not been released as of Tuesday evening.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here. For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at

communications@hsa.ky See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.