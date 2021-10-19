GT man charged after cops find loaded gun

(CNS): A 37-year-old man was due to appear in court Tuesday charged with possession of a loaded gun, which police found in his car after stopping the vehicle on Shedden Road by the Mary Street junction early Sunday morning. Police did not give details but were likely acting on intelligence since it was officers from the RCIPS Firearm Response Unit who stopped and searched a black Honda Stream as it was driving through the capital at around 12:45am. The loaded black and silver handgun was found beneath the driver seat with the help of service dogs from the K-9 Unit.

The unlicensed weapon was seized by police and the driver was arrested. He has been in police custody since then and was charged Monday with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.