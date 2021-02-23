QC argues for PC to reinstate gay marriage in CI

Chantelle Day, Vickie Bodden-Bush and Dr Leo Raznovich watch the Privy Council proceedings via video while Edward Fitzgerald QC presents their case

(CNS): Marriage is a secular institution but Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush continue to be discriminated against and their human rights denied on religious grounds, Edward Fitzgerald QC argued before the Privy Council in London on Tuesday, as he urged that court to reinstate Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling from March 2019 which legalised same-sex marriage. As the case opened in the UK court, the women’s lawyer spent most of the day setting out a detailed and nuanced case for his clients.

Day and Bodden-Bush have appealed to the Privy Council to overturn the ruling by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, which upheld the government’s appeal of the original judgment from the chief justice. Fitzgerald, who has represented the couple since their original successful Grand Court case, outlined the findings of the chief justice, the violation of the couple’s rights and the key rulings in that original case.

Talking about the difficulties “of a formidable nature” that the couple have endured since they started this legal journey, he said the government had known it had an obligation to address the violation of their human rights for five years. And even now, following the enforced introduction of a Civil Partnership Law by the governor because legislators would not do it, that too is facing a legal challenge.

“Even the provision of a limited civil partnership regime is now itself under legal threat,” he said. “By contrast, had the chief justice’s judgment of 29 March 2019 remained in force, the appellants would by now have been validly married.”

He said that was why this matter cannot be left to the Cayman legislature to deal with, because whatever it does today, it could undo tomorrow unless the law is underpinned by the Constitution. But he also argued that even if the civil partnership regime was solid, it is still not fair or sufficient.

“This is not just about labels; it is about the spiritual and emotional reasons why a couple… want to be married and the obvious discrimination in reserving marriage itself for heterosexual couples alone and relegating same-sex couples to the alternative institution of civil partnerships and no more,” Fitzgerald said.

The long-running legal case, which began in the summer of 2018 after the two women were formally refused a marriage licence, has fuelled a political controversy that remains a long way from being resolved. Almost three years after they began their wedding plans, the couple are still not married, and they are still discriminated against and still not able to enjoy their right to a private family life, as required by the Cayman Islands Constitution.

Since the ruling by CJ Smellie was overturned, Governor Martyn Roper has implemented the Civil Partnership Law, in line with a direction from the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal after the government was unable to pass the legislation in Parliament. But the assent of that law continues to cause controversy and is being challenged under a judicial review application, which has been accepted by a judge in the Grand Court.

And while this does enable same-sex couples to access legal rights afforded to married couples, it is still a different and therefore not equal institution.

Day and Bodden-Bush had already appealed to the Privy Council over the appeal court’s finding against them when this law was passed. Given their desire to marry, as outlined by Fitzgerald, rather than register for a civil partnership, they have continued on their legal mission to get the marriage law changed in Cayman to accommodate same-sex couples as they had successfully achieved in March 2019.

Outlining a multitude of legal reasons why the chief justice was right in the first place, Fitzgerald argued on Tuesday that the situation regarding marriage is evolving and there is provision in the Bill of Rights for the couple to marry.

In his submission to the PC, he argued the basic principle of equality before the law and pointed out that by denying Day and Bodden-Bush the right to marry, the government of the Cayman Islands was not treating them equally because of their sexual orientation. He said that the women are being discriminated against without reasonable justification, as is required when any exemption to a right is being applied.

Fitzgerald pointed out that his clients were being excluded from marriage on religious grounds and that there is “no such thing as a traditional marriage” in law. He said marriage is not a religious institution but one that Day and Bodden-Bush believe in and wish to access. But because of their sexual orientation and the position of a particular religion, the state is discriminating against them and violating their human rights by breaching their right to a private and family life.

As the Marriage Law, which was enacted before the Bill of Rights, falls foul of the Constitution, he argued that it has to be read in line with it. Therefore, the chief justice was right when he amended the Marriage Law from the bench.

The case continues.