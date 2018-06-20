Women file legal case over marriage refusal
(CNS): Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who were denied the right to marry after the General Register refused the couple a licence in April because they are in a same-sex relationship, have filed an application in the Grand Court for a judicial review of that decision. In the first case of its kind in the Cayman Islands, Day, who is Caymanian, and Bodden, who is British, are seeking a declaration from the court that the government acted unlawfully and they are entitled to be married. Day told CNS that their efforts to resolve the issue outside the court had failed.
She said that good faith attempts made to resolve matter amicably with the Cayman Islands Government, including a letter to Premier Alden McLaughlin last year and more recent correspondence about their plans to seek legal intervention, led nowhere.
“We have not received so much as an acknowledgement of receipt,” Day said. “Our effort to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office was unfortunately met with a disheartening degree of apathy, despite their recognition that our rights have been breached.”
Day, who is an attorney working in London for a well-known Cayman firm, is in a long-term relationship with her fiancée and wants to return to her native Cayman, where the couple and their daughter can settle. The couple want to be married here, but with the Cayman government’s failure to work towards a solution and legislate for same-sex unions, the women have now turned to the courts to pursue the wedding of their choice.
“I’d like my fellow Caymanians to put themselves in my shoes. I have a loving partner and a daughter, and in Cayman we have no means of our family unit having the legal recognition that it deserves for the sole reason that we are a same-sex couple,” she said.
“The practical implications of this is that, as a Caymanian, I am forced to live abroad with my family because my partner is not allowed to reside with me at home even if we were married abroad. Even in the event that my partner were to find a job and have a precarious residential status, we have no legal protections under the law that married heterosexual couples have available to them, and we are ultimately treated like second class citizens, deemed by the government as not ‘worthy’ of equality.”
Day explained that she and Bodden feel their only choice is to live abroad permanently or stand up for their rights and help end the discrimination and ostracism of the LGBTQ community.
“We have obviously chosen to take a stand, and we know that we are not standing alone and are very grateful for the overwhelming amount of support that we have received,” she added.
The legal documents spell out the grounds on which the women will fight their case, suggesting that the government is breaching several rights set out in the constitution, including the right to private and family life, the right to found a family, the right to freedom of conscience and the right not to be discriminated against.
Lawyers at local law firm McGrath Tonner, which is representing the couple, argue that the marriage law is not compatible with the Constitution and point to the denial of their right to marry being based on the religious beliefs of others, while their own beliefs are being denied.
“The secular institution of government must not without valid justification direct the way in which a citizen may manifest his or her beliefs,” the attorneys state in the judicial review application.
Among other arguments made in the legal claim, the lawyers said that the absence of the term ‘sexual orientation’ from the list of grounds in section sixteen of the Constitution, which deals with discrimination, is immaterial as it is covered by “other status” and it is self-evident that the couple is being discriminated purely on the basis of their sexual orientation.
In addition to expansive arguments on each of the rights that the couple have been denied as a result of the denial of a marriage licence, the JR application is supported by existing legal precedent from Bermuda and the UK to the European Court of Human Rights and the US Supreme Court.
To assist Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden in their legal fight, visit their Gofundme page.
Wow, the Christians and their Christianity on full display. Never have a I seen a more hateful set of people.
People who are happy to live in the past should not get in the way of those who will live in the future. You will get run over. Live and let live. Or not. Your choice. Unless giving another person a choice is not your thing.Then your ability to choose also gets taken away.
Ladies your fight is very encouraging for other same-sex couples here in Cayman. Thank You ! So many have left home as there were no other options and your fight give hope. So many have been shut out by family for being gay and it continues to happen. It should never have to come to having to fight to be with the person you love. Cayman let’s be better than this. Gay Caymanians should be valued just as any other Caymanian ! Mr. Premier Sir it’s your time to Represent ALL Caymanians !
Love is Love !
The majority of Cayman is behind you! Good luck girls !
Wishing Chantelle and Vickie the best of luck in this.
Not excited to read the inevitable hate speech of the most despicable kind clothed in religion in opposition however.
The headline describes the issue clearly as “WOMEN” !!!
How will the human race survive through the inability to procreate if same sex marriage is allowed. The very thought of same sex marriage is an aberration, and should not be allowed to dominate society as it is doing since it is unnatural.
Time to put this madness where it belongs i.e. in the trash and quit putting it in people’s face.
Um, Vickie and Chantelle have a child…
They have a child that they adopted. She’s beautiful and an amazing little lady!
I think we need to put you in the trash i.e. where you belong. After all not every woman is a lesbian and not every man is Gay. Just because you are now you feel that mankind with cease to exist with you, no bobo.
First off, it wouldn’t be in anyones face if they were able to legally marry because they wouldn’t have to freaking talk about it all the time! Secondly, not everyone is gay. I’m sorry you have gay tendencies and are trying to hide it because of your religion. I personally am straight and have many gay friends whom I support, that doesn’t mean I have to be gay. You’re so ignorant.
Please just stop with this ridiculous argument. There will still be plenty of straight people willing to procreate…allowing same sex marriage will not in any way change this. Note also that may same sex couples (including this one) actually DO have children.
Keep your hate speech and narrow minded disgusting views to yourself. You are in the minority and that is something to thank god for!
At last someone has said the truth. Marriage is only about procreating. It’s about time we stop people who are too old to marry. I have always thought.. what’s the point if you can’t have children. Equally, all marriage should automatically end at the age of 60 or so. No point in them being married either. Quite frankly, if you are not spitting out children every couple of years your marriage should also automatically end.
Marriage is a contract, in it’s simplest terms. It is not owned by an imaginary person in the sky. Marriage existed pre Christian times, you cannot claim it as yours
You’re so right. We should stop infertile people marrying immediately. And women should be required to divorce immediately on menopause. We should also put an immediate stop to adoption. This madness must end!
There are too many people in the world already, and there are other ways to ‘procreate’ or even better, adopt children that are needing a home. However this arguement is rediculous as they already have a child. So, if that is your argument to oppose, thank you for being ignorant and showing everyone what the minds of the opposition look-like all while not making a point. Lol.
You and the other people opposing this should worry about yourselves and your lack of acceptance for others. It’s not for you to judge, or to decide the fate of the human race.
Not this foolishness again? people living in poverty, homes being foreclosed, govt charging citizens $10,000 dollars for a licensed plate designed to spy on them, Corruption in our govt at the highest levels which is eating away at the very fabric of our society. Our values and rights being overwhelm or no longer valid because others who have come here believe they now dominate and control society. What about the discrimination going right here???? what about our legal rights Gofundme gofundme needs to used to protect our environment from the severe damaged being done to it by developers and this waste minded not our island population we have now residing here. Not some legal fight costing us money to challenge because some want to impose their lifestyle on others.
6:17am I think you have posted on the wrong thread… Seems you may have put too much moonshine in your coffee.
No one is trying to get you to marry someone of the same sex.
So true.
Chantelle is Caymanian. Her values are homegrown. Stop pretending this is some issue from abroad that doesn’t impact us here in Cayman.
Did you write this at 3 AM in a rage like Donald Trump on the toilet?
So you hate pretty much everybody equally or just your people in Government? Why not do something about it instead of complaining on this thread? Too much work? Afraid of what might happen to you? That’s why nothing gonna change.
The constitution is clear and should be respected.
Agreed. The Constitution clearly states that the government cannot discriminate in the application of its laws and guarantees everyone the right to a private and family life. We should respect that and allow these two to marry.
Is there anything in the Cayman constitution that states a Right to marry people of the same gender . If that was the case the topic of same sex marriage wouldn’t be a debate today.
Good luck with your quest girls. The bible bashers will quote from the book that was written 400 years after the event as justification to deny you the right to same sex marriage. All the best
Wait a second, ladies ????
The majority in your LGBT camp want their rights protected, but at the same time, they want to undermine the rights of others in the process – the rights of children, employers, employees, parents, and religious people.
How we know this is the end of your overeaching demands, and what is the EXCHANGED for us?
How does allowing Vickie and Chantelle the right to marry and allowing their child the right to have the protections of her parents’ union being legally respected impact anyone else’s rights in any way? Even if you don’t like the idea, you don’t have a right to be free from discomfort, and even if you did, that would not trump their family’s right to a private and family life free from government discrimination.
3
Please clarify how other people’s rights are undermined by same sex marriage. For the avoidance of doubt – there is no ‘right’ to spew hate-filled vitriol at others whose decisions have no impact whatsoever on your life.
I’m in the middle of writing a book. I’ll give you a free copy. It’s called, “Grammar for grownups”.
How is granting the lgbt community equality undermining you or any other subset of the community? Your discrimmination is the same as suggesting that people don’t deserve equality based on their gender or skin colour. Educate yourself in the hopes of expanding your narrow minded views and bringing yourself into the 21st century.
In order to concede to a Caymanian who is unfairly denied the same rights as you already have………….. you want something in exchange? SMH
4
Can you kindly explain HOW IN THE WORLD the fact that these two ladies who love each other get married affects the rights of anyone????
Chantelle I am so proud of you and Vickie!
Kudos to you both for your bravery and for living true to yourselves!
Behind you all the way!
cue the self proclaimed, self righteous, children of the one and only god (amongst the other 4000 gods) in 3…2….1….
Go for it girls!
Good luck ladies! Love is love.
LGBTQ. Hmmmm, does the G stand for ginger?
I’ve nothing against homosexuals marrying, but gingers, that’s just too much.
*sits back with popcorn for when the Bible thumpers who claim to be the victims here arrive”
Let me just shortcut the inevitable comments:
Someone will say something religious. Someone else will talk about a sky fairy.
Someone will say this is an expat issue. Someone else will point out Chantelle is Caymanian.
Someone will say there’s no such thing as gay rights. Someone else will make the obvious case that these two women are being discriminated against.
Ten people will make nonsensical slippery slope arguments, wrongly equating homosexuality with pedophilia, bestiality, or not wearing a shirt to dinner.
Can we just save ourselves a ton of time and let these people who love each other get married and come back to Cayman so that their family can live in peace?
And no, Whodatis, that is neither a workable nor sensible solution… no matter how many times you say it.
First I want to point out that there isn’t a sky fairy. It is our Lord and Savior the Flying Spaghetti Monster and he loves us all equally with his noodly appendages. And secondly in regards to cutting Whodatis off like that… ROFLMAO!!!
No other comments are needed after this summary. Classic! LOL
Shame on leaders, bury your heads in the sand as always.
Come on Cayman grant them their marriage license, what two consenting adults do should be their business. Look at all the failed marriages of heterosexual couples. Give them a chance, I as a Caymanian don’t believe in discrimination of any kind. So Mr. Premier now is the time for you to stand up and be counted.
Best wishes for a speedy victory, Chantelle and Vickie! There’s no question in my mind that you should be entitled to reside with your family in the place of your heritage.
Love conquers all. It is time to see the true strength of the Caymankind culture and an end to discrimination and segregation, which is so often shielded by religious teachings. Look deeper than those teachings, because people are born to love and show compassion, they are not born to hate. At the end of the day, no one loses here; everyone wins.
Don’t you just love these people who give a “thumbs down” to a message which is all about love. If any of you are doing this because of your religious beliefs: shame on you. Jesus was all about love. He must be so disappointed with anyone using his teachers to go against love between two people.
So primitive that the leaders of your country behave like that … very third world … imaging what they do next …
Third world conservative country rather than liberal BS first world… this is why we love Trump!
At some stage the Cayman Islands Government will no longer be able to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. Thank you for being bold and brave, Vickie and Chantelle. All the best with your battle. You have more support from the community here than you may know. PRIDE!
Please do not give up.
The world needs people like you.
