Women file legal case over marriage refusal

(CNS): Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who were denied the right to marry after the General Register refused the couple a licence in April because they are in a same-sex relationship, have filed an application in the Grand Court for a judicial review of that decision. In the first case of its kind in the Cayman Islands, Day, who is Caymanian, and Bodden, who is British, are seeking a declaration from the court that the government acted unlawfully and they are entitled to be married. Day told CNS that their efforts to resolve the issue outside the court had failed.

She said that good faith attempts made to resolve matter amicably with the Cayman Islands Government, including a letter to Premier Alden McLaughlin last year and more recent correspondence about their plans to seek legal intervention, led nowhere.

“We have not received so much as an acknowledgement of receipt,” Day said. “Our effort to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office was unfortunately met with a disheartening degree of apathy, despite their recognition that our rights have been breached.”

Day, who is an attorney working in London for a well-known Cayman firm, is in a long-term relationship with her fiancée and wants to return to her native Cayman, where the couple and their daughter can settle. The couple want to be married here, but with the Cayman government’s failure to work towards a solution and legislate for same-sex unions, the women have now turned to the courts to pursue the wedding of their choice.

“I’d like my fellow Caymanians to put themselves in my shoes. I have a loving partner and a daughter, and in Cayman we have no means of our family unit having the legal recognition that it deserves for the sole reason that we are a same-sex couple,” she said.

“The practical implications of this is that, as a Caymanian, I am forced to live abroad with my family because my partner is not allowed to reside with me at home even if we were married abroad. Even in the event that my partner were to find a job and have a precarious residential status, we have no legal protections under the law that married heterosexual couples have available to them, and we are ultimately treated like second class citizens, deemed by the government as not ‘worthy’ of equality.”

Day explained that she and Bodden feel their only choice is to live abroad permanently or stand up for their rights and help end the discrimination and ostracism of the LGBTQ community.

“We have obviously chosen to take a stand, and we know that we are not standing alone and are very grateful for the overwhelming amount of support that we have received,” she added.

The legal documents spell out the grounds on which the women will fight their case, suggesting that the government is breaching several rights set out in the constitution, including the right to private and family life, the right to found a family, the right to freedom of conscience and the right not to be discriminated against.

Lawyers at local law firm McGrath Tonner, which is representing the couple, argue that the marriage law is not compatible with the Constitution and point to the denial of their right to marry being based on the religious beliefs of others, while their own beliefs are being denied.

“The secular institution of government must not without valid justification direct the way in which a citizen may manifest his or her beliefs,” the attorneys state in the judicial review application.

Among other arguments made in the legal claim, the lawyers said that the absence of the term ‘sexual orientation’ from the list of grounds in section sixteen of the Constitution, which deals with discrimination, is immaterial as it is covered by “other status” and it is self-evident that the couple is being discriminated purely on the basis of their sexual orientation.

In addition to expansive arguments on each of the rights that the couple have been denied as a result of the denial of a marriage licence, the JR application is supported by existing legal precedent from Bermuda and the UK to the European Court of Human Rights and the US Supreme Court.

To assist Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden in their legal fight, visit their Gofundme page.

Category: Local News