Teenagers arrested for West Bay mugging

(CNS): Two 18-year-old men from West Bay are currently in custody after they turned themselves in following a street robbery in the district on Tuesday afternoon. The mugging happened at around 3pm outside a shop on Boatswain Bay Road. A man had just exited the store when two men who were both known to him approached, threatened, physically assaulted and robbed him of jewellery and personal items, before fleeing the scene. During the altercation the victim sustained minor injuries but no weapons were used.

Following the report the police began an immediate search for the teenage suspects in the West Bay area, but the young men turned up that evening at the West Bay police station. The two local men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody as the investigation continues.

