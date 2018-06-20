Car thieves make off with Honda from West Bay

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public for information on a stolen white 2002 Honda Accord, registration #170-861, which was taken from a residence on Florence Lane in West Bay sometime between 8:30pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday, 18-19 June. The RCIPS is also urging car owners to ensure that their vehicles are properly secured, especially during the night-time, and not to leave their house or car keys in or near their cars in an unsecure way.

Anyone with information on the stolen car is asked to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police