Aster hospital to be built in West Bay
(CNS): A proposed new hospital, which, if the project goes ahead, will be Grand Cayman’s fifth and its third medical tourism facility, will be built in West Bay, according to Gene Thompson, the developer behind the project. Aster Cayman Med City, as the hospital is being dubbed, will be on land that Dart is selling to the group, located alongside the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and between Jackson’s Pond and Batabano Road, Thompson said.
At a press briefing Tuesday, Thompson said that a planned area development (PAD) has already been submitted to planning because in addition to the multi-service, 150-bed hospital, the phased project will include an assisted living facility and a medical university.
Thompson was one of the developers behind Health City Cayman Islands, which was also meant to include these facilities when it was first announced. However, just last week HCCI announced that it will be building a second hospital on the edge of Camana Bay, also on Dart land.
The Aster project is said to be worth $350 million if the full facility is ever completed. The first phase will be the specialist hospital, which will also cater to both local patients and overseas medical tourists. Part of this project will include a clinic on Cayman Brac, which comes on the heels of Health City’s announcement that it, too, is going to build a satellite medical facility there.
Over the last week there have been indications in the international press that Aster, which is headquartered in Dubai, is facing some financial difficulties. One major shareholder has sold its stake in the hospitals and the company is looking at selling land in India to address some of its debt. Poor financial results have also indicated that the company is facing some cash flow problems. Nevertheless, Thompson said that Aster was the only investor in this project and was financing the development.
According to government, the hospital project represents an opportunity for Cayman to expand its fledgling medical tourism product. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that patients here will save money by not needing to travel overseas and people in the region can access quality care that is cheaper than in the United States
McLaughlin said the hospital will provide services that do not exist here yet. In addition, as a teaching hospital it will be able to provide Caymanians with a career path in medicine and will provide a variety of other jobs both during constriction and when it opens.
The premier said it spoke volumes about the economy of the Cayman Islands and the confidence in his government, claiming it was another “win-win situation that my government is delivering”.
Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said it would help Cayman become the Mecca for healthcare tourism and welcomed the location of the project. In a strange claim considering his record in office, Seymour said that “with my environment hat on, I am was always pleased to see a development seeking to reduce the use of cars”, as he lauded the planned green initiatives included in the project.
Category: Business, development, Health, health and safety, Local News, Tourism
It’s great to see this happening. Maybe now instead of the current substandard medical school, we’ll get a very highly rated one and locals that want to become Doctors will get the opportunity to do so.
As for the current MS, the foreign owners who make millions a year and put nothing back into the island, don’t commit to their obligations giving scholarships to locals will close.
As for the MS housing, that should be looked at as well, from what I’ve heard, they do daily, monthly rentals to private individuals and don’t pay any sort of hotel tax.
In fact I know serveral persons that have quarantined there (cash only).
Back to Gene, good for you sir and congrats.
This is so amazing. This facility will save the public purse millions of dollars and save lives.
Thank Aster and PPM.
Vote very smart. Stick with who you know
Sounds great. Not holding my breath, though. I’m filing it next to Ironwood Golf Development for now.
More bad deals from the same regime that allows DART bi-weekly approvals for new projects without needing to complete or satisfy any previous criteria. Gene Thompson and Devi Shetty should not have been granted either new campus, until they organized and paid back the developmental waivers granted from HCCI’s unfulfilled East End project, and all the related public money wasted supporting that infrastructure. They now get a free pass to walk away from millions of dollars in previous hustles, only to be given the green light to start spinning new ones. How dumb are we?
Again we see an un-balanced approach to development in this country. This will increase traffic congestion in this area and only benefit property owners and developers on SMB. The elected government has failed the eastern districts once more. Vote Smart