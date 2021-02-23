Aster hospital to be built in West Bay

Gene Thompson at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): A proposed new hospital, which, if the project goes ahead, will be Grand Cayman’s fifth and its third medical tourism facility, will be built in West Bay, according to Gene Thompson, the developer behind the project. Aster Cayman Med City, as the hospital is being dubbed, will be on land that Dart is selling to the group, located alongside the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and between Jackson’s Pond and Batabano Road, Thompson said.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Thompson said that a planned area development (PAD) has already been submitted to planning because in addition to the multi-service, 150-bed hospital, the phased project will include an assisted living facility and a medical university.

Thompson was one of the developers behind Health City Cayman Islands, which was also meant to include these facilities when it was first announced. However, just last week HCCI announced that it will be building a second hospital on the edge of Camana Bay, also on Dart land.

The Aster project is said to be worth $350 million if the full facility is ever completed. The first phase will be the specialist hospital, which will also cater to both local patients and overseas medical tourists. Part of this project will include a clinic on Cayman Brac, which comes on the heels of Health City’s announcement that it, too, is going to build a satellite medical facility there.

Over the last week there have been indications in the international press that Aster, which is headquartered in Dubai, is facing some financial difficulties. One major shareholder has sold its stake in the hospitals and the company is looking at selling land in India to address some of its debt. Poor financial results have also indicated that the company is facing some cash flow problems. Nevertheless, Thompson said that Aster was the only investor in this project and was financing the development.

According to government, the hospital project represents an opportunity for Cayman to expand its fledgling medical tourism product. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that patients here will save money by not needing to travel overseas and people in the region can access quality care that is cheaper than in the United States

McLaughlin said the hospital will provide services that do not exist here yet. In addition, as a teaching hospital it will be able to provide Caymanians with a career path in medicine and will provide a variety of other jobs both during constriction and when it opens.

The premier said it spoke volumes about the economy of the Cayman Islands and the confidence in his government, claiming it was another “win-win situation that my government is delivering”.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said it would help Cayman become the Mecca for healthcare tourism and welcomed the location of the project. In a strange claim considering his record in office, Seymour said that “with my environment hat on, I am was always pleased to see a development seeking to reduce the use of cars”, as he lauded the planned green initiatives included in the project.