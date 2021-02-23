Campaign planned to coax seniors to vaccinate

HSA vaccination certificate

(CNS): Local people have been co-opted to help the Health Services Authority in a campaign to encourage the last few hundred seniors still holding out to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Cayman has given at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine to around 81% of the over 60s but government is hoping to get 90% of the elderly members of the community full vaccinated against the coronavirus with both shots before it makes any changes to the current quarantine and border arrangements.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said Tuesday that it was always more difficult to get over the line the nearer you got to it because of “the hold outs”, but that a fresh campaign was being planned. He said that Caymanian voices would be used to persuade other Caymanians who still have reservations about it why they should get vaccinated.

“I am very optimistic… We have exceeded our expectations in the numbers in the vulnerable groups,” he said. “Within another few weeks we will reach the target and start talking about reducing quarantine.”

If 70% of the population is vaccinated by April or early May, at that point the mandatory isolation will be lifted and the borders opened, he said, maintaining that once the vaccine programme is open to everyone, the numbers will reach that target quite quickly.

“I am …excited at the prospect of us getting 70% of the overall population vaccinated, which would mean we can do away with the isolation period altogether,” he said, despite the scientific evidence that the vaccine is not a panacea.

Most experts believe that, even with 70% vaccination levels, social distancing, mask-wearing and other measures will still be required to prevent the spread for some time yet. Nevertheless, McLaughlin said, “Cayman will be one of the few countries in the world that can re-open safely.”

So far, around 24% of the entire population has been vaccinated. In the latest figures from Public Health released on Tuesday, officials revealed that 12,710 people have had at least one vaccine shot and 7,758 of them have had the full course.

No new cases of the virus were reported today. There are currently 26 active cases among the 733 people in quarantine and isolation. One person is suffering symptoms of COVID-19.