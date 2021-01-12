UK court to decide if gay marriage lawful

Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush with their legal team outside the Cayman courthouse

(CNS): The controversial same-sex marriage suit brought by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden will go before the UK Privy Council in six weeks time, according to the updated schedule for the high court. The senior judges will be the final arbitrators on whether or not the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights requires marriage to accommodate same-sex couples or if government has gone far enough with the Civil Partnership Law.

Day, who is Caymanian, and Bodden, who is British, began their personal journey to try to marry here almost four years ago when they wrote to Premier Alden McLaughlin asking for some form of equivalent framework to marry, in accordance with the European Convention, that would allow them, as a same-sex couple, to lawfully secure their relationship in the Cayman Islands. However, the government failed to implement any form of legal gay unions.

So when the couple returned to Cayman in 2018, they applied for a marriage licence, knowing it was likely to take them on a long road through the courts. They were, as expected, refused a marriage licence on the grounds that the law here defines “marriage” to mean “the union between a man and a woman as husband and wife”.

Day and Bodden applied to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for a declaration that the law did not conform with their rights under the Bill of Rights and should be modified accordingly. In March 2019 the Grand Court found in their favour, deciding that the Marriage Law should be read as defining “marriage” to mean “the union between two people as one another spouses”.

Government successfully appealed that decision in November, and while the Court of Appeal found there was no guarantee of the right to marry for same-sex couples, they were entitled to legal protection that is functionally equivalent to marriage, which at the time the Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands had failed to ensure.

That triggered a political battle in which the premier opted to allow his ministers a conscience vote on legislation drafted to meet the court’s direction. As expected, the bill was defeated, as members of the Legislative Assembly (now Parliament) were enraged over the very idea of the legal sanctioning of same-sex couples.

This outrage in opposition to love has also enraged the local community, since there has not been an ounce of backlash from those same politicians regarding the hate that was displayed by Speaker McKeeva Bush surrounding his recent conviction for a violent assault on a woman whom he had labelled a “mother f@#$ing lesbian” in a social media message in the immediate wake of the attack.

With the Domestic Partnership Law defeated, Governor Martyn Roper stepped in and imposed the Civil Partnership Law using his constitutional powers to impose legislation, further fuelling the controversy surrounding the same-sex marriage equivalency debate.

Meanwhile, as the firestorm over the law reached fever pitch, Day and Bodden filed their case with the UK court in pursuit of marriage rather than a civil partnership.

As more countries have embraced same-sex marriage, the inequities inherent in a legal equivalent for gay couples that is not marriage have become increasingly apparent, along with the realisation that ‘same but different’ isn’t equal.

As a result, Day and Bodden remain hopeful that the Privy Council will find that the civil partnership legislation is still discriminatory and that from the beginning the chief justice was right when he ruled that the Marriage Law must be interpreted to include same-sex as well as different-sex couples.