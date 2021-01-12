Rare twin blues hatched at park

(CNS): The National Trust has described the arrival of twin iguanas as a “once in a blue moon” event after the rare baby blue pair hatched this season at the Blue Iguana Conservation (BIC) facility. Although it is not the first time for blue iguanas, it is still uncommon to see twin hatchlings. The twins were very vulnerable when they emerged because they were so small, weighing less than 15g, the weight of one AAA battery, the Trust said in a release.

But several months on, the twins are growing and become stronger, even surviving the heavy rains during hurricane season.

“The twins were a real surprise for the team as you can never expect two hatchlings in the same egg,” said Iguana Warden Peri Smalldon. “The survival of the twins, given their small size was against the odds, particularly during the 2020 hurricane season. However, we are very proud of this achievement by the BIC team and it is a positive news story to share during what has been a tough year for everyone.”

The blue iguana twins can only be viewed during the guided tours at the Blue Iguana Conservation facility, which includes special access to the Blue Nursery. Self-guided tours of the facility do not include nursery access.