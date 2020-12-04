Court urged not to record Bush’s conviction

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): A magistrate was urged not to record a conviction against House Speaker McKeeva Bush for what was said to be an “appalling” assault at a beach bar on 21 February on the female manager. Bush was described as “extremely intoxicated” and unable to recall most of the events. But the court saw CCTV footage and heard witness accounts of the violence, as well as a message sent by Bush soon afterwards where he called his victim “a mother f*#king lesbian”.

In an unexpected hearing on Thursday, as Bush was due to stand trial Monday having previously denied the charges, the veteran politician pleaded guiltily to two of three counts of assault and one of disorderly conduct.

However, Bush’s attorney, Michael Alberga, disputed the first assault count because this part of the 20-minute spree of violence by his client at the Coral Beach Bar on Seven Mile Beach was not as clear on the video footage as the other two assaults.

Alberga told the court that his client had “barely any recollection” of the night. Given that it was not clear what happened in some of the CCTV footage, the crown could allege anything, Alberga said, but his client was not in a position to dispute it, given his level of intoxication and lack of memory.

Alberga suggested that the footage could be interpreted to show the victim, Livia Kwong, spitting on and even assaulting Bush. But every time he was pressed, the lawyer stepped back from making the assertion that the victim had actually started the assault after Bush, who the video shows was clearly drunk, had fallen over.

This was the position that Bush had taken in a group WhatsApp message that was circulated between the parties involved and the bar owners later on the same night as the assault, where Bush claimed that Kwong had kicked him because he had made accusations about lesbians being in the bar.

Bush did not issue an apology until several days after the assault, and when he did, he had not accepted any guilt. The crown insisted that Bush now accept the case against him or go to trial.

However, Alberga argued that was not necessary because his client was very sorry, extremely remorseful and wanted to put the whole thing behind him. The lawyer said he just wanted the judge to be aware that the movements of Kwong could be interpreted in more than one way. He said the evidence might not be an indication of her helping Bush but assaulting him.

The crown’s case is based on the CCTV footage, witness statements from the victim and other staff members, as well as evidence of calls that Kwong had tried to make and messages sent, all of which supported her recollection of the night and pointed to Bush’s full culpability in the assault.

Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran, who presented the case, said he wanted to make it clear what the crown’s case was: “He drank too much, behaved appallingly and assaulted a woman who was trying to help him.”

CCTV footage played in the court showed Bush arriving at the bar sometime around 9:00 that night. After getting out of the passenger side of a vehicle, he staggers into the bar. A short time later, Bush, who is unsteady on his feet, is seen to fall down on a pathway between the bar and the kitchen. Although caught on camera, his fall is obscured by a row of closed-up beach umbrellas. But at some point Kwong comes along and tries to assist Bush.

She later told police that, in his drunken state, he then began assaulting her, pulling her hair and punching out at her as she tried to help him up. During this melee Kwong called and messaged Richard Parchment, one of the joint owners of the bar. The crown said that her goal had been for someone to come and take Bush discreetly and quietly out of the bar.

In the video, Bush is able to regain his footing and he heads towards the kitchen, but at that point he is seen picking up two bus trays (sizeable plastic buckets used to collect crockery), which he flings at Kwong and she deflects with her arms. The final act of violence by Bush occurred in the kitchen, where the video shows him slamming the woman against the surfaces and trying to grab the phone she is using to summon help.

In the violent scuffle, Bush has his arm around Kwong’s neck and throws her from surface to surface. The assault comes to an end when other staff members pull Bush away and he is eventually escorted from the premises.

The crown said that throughout the assault Kwong was also subject to a string of expletives and insults from Bush. She sustained a number of minor injuries to her arm, leg, neck and head.

Kwong had eventually opted to give a statement to police about the assault, having initially asked the officers summoned to the bar to merely warn Bush about the drunken behaviour.

She had told them that this was not an isolated incident, and while it was the first time he had become violent, it was not the first time he was drunk and disorderly. The court heard that Bush’s son is a part-owner in the bar, though during this incident Bush had described it as his place, the crown said.

In Bush’s defence Alberga accepted that his client was “unfortunately extremely intoxicated”, but since then he had given up alcohol completely and had undergone focused and intensive counselling to address the alcohol abuse stemming from the death of his daughter and the grief he had suffered.

Alberga spoke of Bush’s very humble beginnings and outlined his client’s 36 years of public service, listing his achievements and accomplishments as a servant of the people of West Bay and the Cayman Islands. He noted the work Bush had done in his career to advance the status of women in Cayman with issues relating to equal pay, maternity leave, laws to protect them from domestic violence and putting women in positions of power.

He urged the court not to record a conviction because of Bush’s work, especially his work with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. This requires him to travel and a conviction would make visas very difficult, he argued. He also has to travel to the US with his wife, who is in ill health, and a conviction could also jeopardize that. A conviction would serve as undue punishment given his position, Alberga argued.

Falling short of spelling out the details, Alberga referred to another legislator, who “shall remain nameless”, who was charged and pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman where a conviction was not recorded. He was referring to the case of Austin Harris, who, despite pleading guilty to a violent drunken assault on his girlfriend in 2015, escaped any sanction or conviction ahead of his own political ambitions.

Moran reminded the court that Bush had been aware of the crown’s case since April but the first indication that he was willing to plead and not go to trial had come just a few weeks ago. As a result, he argued, Bush should not receive the full credit afforded to those who admit their crimes at the earliest opportunity.

The senior prosecutor said the assault was not premeditated but it was prolonged. It involved the use of the bus trays as weapons and the hostility was aggravated because it was also based on an assumption about Kwong’s sexual orientation. The crown was not claiming that Bush had gone to the bar intending to hurt anyone, Moran said, but there were “significant factors indicating high culpability”.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, who presided over the case, said that she would consider all of the case material submitted by both the crown and the defence and give a sentence ruling, if possible, the week before Christmas.

Although he has pleaded guilty to the charges, Bush is not yet convicted. However, the case is no longer sub judice.

As he waits to learn his fate for the assault, Bush will be presiding over historic celebrations on Friday, when the Legislative Assembly is formally unveiled as the Cayman Islands Parliament.

Bush took leave of absence from the speaker’s chair in the wake of the assault against Kwong, but he returned to one of the country’s highest offices in August, claiming that he had only stepped down for a while to get counselling.

On his return, Bush claimed that he was innocent until proven guilty and that if he was, the members of the House had the power to remove him if they wanted, but said he did not think they would want to.