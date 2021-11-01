COVID plans are working, says premier

Premier Wayne Panton

(CNS): Seeking to calm fears and reassure an anxious population, Premier Wayne Panton delivered a message to the country at the weekend in which he said that this increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout all three Cayman Islands was concerning but it is also manageable because the “critical preparedness and response plans” were working.

Panton said the high vaccination rate and the responsible approach many people have to safety protocols were preventing large numbers of people from becoming ill. He said that the increase in transmission was expected and with more testing the positive, cases will increase.

“Despite the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, we are not seeing mass hospitalisations. We are not seeing several cases of severe disease. We don’t have our intensive care units crowded with sick people requiring ventilators,” Panton said. “These are the key indicators for us to watch carefully.”

The roll out of the National Policy on the use of Later Flow Tests was the evolution of government’s strategy for detecting and managing COVID-19 in the community, he added.

Despite commending the community for adhering to COVID health and safety guidelines, he urged people to do more to limit transmission because many of the cases over the last week or so have been traced back to social events, restaurants, bars, clubs and workplaces.

“In most of these cases, it comes down to some real truths that are worth calling out,” he said. “We have all seen people not acting responsibly, ignoring the health and safety guidelines that are in place to help manage the rate of transmission. Whether this is a blatant disregard of these known safety measures or circumstantial, it has never been more important for each of us to be vigilant and proactive in doing our part to prevent further spread of the illness.



“When you see your friends and family out engaging in unsafe practices, like not socially distancing in crowded locations, choosing not to wear masks in public spaces or generally disregarding the health and safety protocols we put in place to keep us all safe, I implore you to speak up and say something; have that conversation with them. And if you are contacted by Public Health, please follow all instructions and isolate immediately,” the premier added.

During the message he made it clear that Cayman now had to focus on living with the virus and said that all the rumours of a national lockdown were false, stressing that despite the current positivity rate, the border opening date, which is now just three weeks away, was firm.

“Let me state unequivocally, we are still committed to reopening on November 20th,” Panton said, adding that there had been much progress in the implementation of the critical preparedness plans. “As we reopen we will continue to implement all necessary safety measures to ensure that our residents and our visitors are able to enjoy the unique way of life here in the Cayman Islands in the healthiest and safest way possible.”

In the meantime, he said, government was establishing guidance for those areas of the community that will be most impacted by disruptions from COVID-19, starting with early childhood care and education (ECCE) centres and schools to address testing using the rapid home kits. This, he said, will limit the number of individuals that need to be isolated to only the positives instead of entire classes and their families.

There are only four positive patients currently in hospital, so the predominant negative impact the community spread is having is on the huge number of people isolating for considerable periods, which has a knock-on effect on the workplace and significant staff shortages as well as closures for deep cleaning following outbreaks among employees. The long-awaited policy surrounding rapid testing will narrow the requirement for isolation.

However, the problem now is a shortage of the kits. This appears to have been compounded by delays in ordering through the official regional distributor, as the Health Services Authority ordered its first batch of just 20,000 kits from the UK.

Private sector vendors have also been sourcing tests on the open global market because of the official distributor’s decision to wait on government’s order before organising any shipments to the Cayman Islands. The official distributor in Cayman told CNS on Monday that supply issue should be rectified later this week and the cost of the tests is expected to come down.

Meanwhile, with an estimated 2,000 people in isolation as a result of being either positive or a close contact of a positive person, Panton said that they were “not alone” and those in need of help could contact the proper channels to access available services.

See Panton’s message below:

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.