Weekend burglars take booze, tools and a leaf blower

(CNS): Two bars and a warehouse were burgled over the weekend, police said Tuesday, but did not indicate if they thought the same criminals were involved. Burglars broke into a small storage room at a waterfront bar on South Church Street and took several cases of beverages and a leaf blower. And at a beach bar on West Bay Road, south of Lizard Run Drive, thieves stole bottles of liquor and a safe containing cash from a storeroom, having broken the lock to get in.

In the third incident, burglars damaged the door to a storage warehouse on Goring Avenue to gain entry and stole construction tools and a generator. That theft was discovered on Saturday, 1 July; the other two burglaries were discovered on the morning of Monday, 3 July.

The police are also reminding business owners to use security measures such as CCTV cameras, alarms and security company services, as these can help prevent burglaries from occurring or assist the investigation in the event a burglary does occur.

The weekend crimes are under investigation by George Town CID, and anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222.