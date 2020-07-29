Domestic Partnership Bill heading for defeat

(CNS): The u-turn by Kenneth Bryan (GTC) on his previous support for some form of legislation recognising same-sex unions left the government’s Domestic Partnership Bill hanging in the balance Tuesday night, after all members of the Legislative Assembly had had their say. Premier Alden McLaughlin is now expected to wrap up the debate on Wednesday, after which the government bill could be defeated when it goes to the vote.

McLaughlin had released the front bench from the collective responsibly that comes with the job of minister, enabling them to vote as they wish. And as expected Education Minister Juliana O’Connor Connolly and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour both said they would not support the bill on religious grounds. MLA Capt. Eugene Ebanks (WBC) also stated that he did not support the bill because he was a Christian.

Independent MLA Ezzard Miller (NS), however, stuck to his long-held support for a form of non-religions civil partnership open to all couples and gave his backing to the bill, after he noted the importance of not discriminating against anyone. He argued that this bill had nothing to do with religion or the Marriage Law.

However, as expected, all of the official opposition also rejected the idea of any form of sanction for same-sex relationships, citing religion, a lack of consultation and other reasons. They all largely continued to deride or ignore the direct discrimination and infringement of Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden’s rights that had led to the introduction of the proposed bill in the first place.

Day and Bodden are at the centre of this draft legislation, as the couple had originally secured a change to the Marriage Law when they won a legal challenge against government after the marriage registrar refused their request to marry on the grounds that they were of the same sex.

Government won its appeal against that Grand Court decision, but the appeal court made it clear that government must provide a legal framework for same-sex unions. The judges directed the legislature to pass the necessary legislation “expeditiously” and put an end to the long-term discrimination against all same-sex couples.

Although the Domestic Partnership Bill addressed the issue without dealing with marriage or tampering with any religious beliefs, there was still substantial opposition to the proposed law in the community and among members.

Bryan, who has previously pressed the need for legislation to recognise same-sex partnerships, said he was now not going to support the Domestic Partnership Bill because of a straw poll in his constituency at the weekend that came down against it. Despite his previous position indicating that Cayman would have to enact same-sex partnership legislation or become an independent country, Bryan changed course from his former support based on his constituency views.

He gave little recognition, however, to the views or rights of Day and Bodden and their daughter, who reside in his constituency, when he made it clear he would not be voting for the bill because government had not consulted with the people on the legislation.

This means the legislation is now unlikely to pass. And so, it is extremely likely that Governor Martyn Roper or the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will intervene directly and either impose this legislation or even re-impose the chief justice’s original ruling legalising same-sex marriage.

But even if the UK does not impose such an order, Day and Bodden, who have been trying now for five years to marry and settle their family in Cayman continue their fight. Their case is expected to be heard by the Privy Council in the UK next year. And if the issue has still not been resolved here at that point, the likelihood that their appeal will win increases significantly, which means the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling that legalised same-sex marriage will be reimposed.