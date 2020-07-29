Domestic Partnership Bill heading for defeat
(CNS): The u-turn by Kenneth Bryan (GTC) on his previous support for some form of legislation recognising same-sex unions left the government’s Domestic Partnership Bill hanging in the balance Tuesday night, after all members of the Legislative Assembly had had their say. Premier Alden McLaughlin is now expected to wrap up the debate on Wednesday, after which the government bill could be defeated when it goes to the vote.
McLaughlin had released the front bench from the collective responsibly that comes with the job of minister, enabling them to vote as they wish. And as expected Education Minister Juliana O’Connor Connolly and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour both said they would not support the bill on religious grounds. MLA Capt. Eugene Ebanks (WBC) also stated that he did not support the bill because he was a Christian.
Independent MLA Ezzard Miller (NS), however, stuck to his long-held support for a form of non-religions civil partnership open to all couples and gave his backing to the bill, after he noted the importance of not discriminating against anyone. He argued that this bill had nothing to do with religion or the Marriage Law.
However, as expected, all of the official opposition also rejected the idea of any form of sanction for same-sex relationships, citing religion, a lack of consultation and other reasons. They all largely continued to deride or ignore the direct discrimination and infringement of Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden’s rights that had led to the introduction of the proposed bill in the first place.
Day and Bodden are at the centre of this draft legislation, as the couple had originally secured a change to the Marriage Law when they won a legal challenge against government after the marriage registrar refused their request to marry on the grounds that they were of the same sex.
Government won its appeal against that Grand Court decision, but the appeal court made it clear that government must provide a legal framework for same-sex unions. The judges directed the legislature to pass the necessary legislation “expeditiously” and put an end to the long-term discrimination against all same-sex couples.
Although the Domestic Partnership Bill addressed the issue without dealing with marriage or tampering with any religious beliefs, there was still substantial opposition to the proposed law in the community and among members.
Bryan, who has previously pressed the need for legislation to recognise same-sex partnerships, said he was now not going to support the Domestic Partnership Bill because of a straw poll in his constituency at the weekend that came down against it. Despite his previous position indicating that Cayman would have to enact same-sex partnership legislation or become an independent country, Bryan changed course from his former support based on his constituency views.
He gave little recognition, however, to the views or rights of Day and Bodden and their daughter, who reside in his constituency, when he made it clear he would not be voting for the bill because government had not consulted with the people on the legislation.
This means the legislation is now unlikely to pass. And so, it is extremely likely that Governor Martyn Roper or the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will intervene directly and either impose this legislation or even re-impose the chief justice’s original ruling legalising same-sex marriage.
But even if the UK does not impose such an order, Day and Bodden, who have been trying now for five years to marry and settle their family in Cayman continue their fight. Their case is expected to be heard by the Privy Council in the UK next year. And if the issue has still not been resolved here at that point, the likelihood that their appeal will win increases significantly, which means the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling that legalised same-sex marriage will be reimposed.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Same guy who didn’t support women’s right not to get beat up at work?
If we are going to hide behind the bible, here are some verses that we have conveniently ignored.
– Six times as many verses dedicated to commanding man to not eat shellfish. It goes into great detail actually, anything that isn’t a fish with gills is basically forbidden. (Leviticus 11:9-12 et al.)
– The command that rapists must be punished by paying 50 shekels of silver to the father of the rape victim, and then marrying her. (Deuteronomy 22:28-29)
– The command that any woman who is not a virgin when they get married must be stoned to death. And if they are a virgin, then women must be submissive to their husbands for the rest of their lives, never ask another man a question, be silent in church… there’s a lot on this, ladies. (Deuteronomy 22:21, then close your eyes and point somewhere on pretty much any other page from there)
– A preposterous amount of verses dedicated to instructing you which people you could own as slaves, instructions for how you should treat them, how they can earn their freedom, etc ad literal nauseam. (start with Exodus, then see instructions above RE women)
– The command that if you see your neighbour working on the Sabbath, you have to straight up murder them. Immediately. (Exodus 31:14)
Let’s not pretend that this is anything else but bigotry.
Me, young Caymanian voting for the first next election.
Things I like:
– the environment
– tolerance and diversity (incl. same-sex marriage)
– fast internet
– less traffic through a functioning public transport system (NOT NEW ROADS)
One thing that bothers me is the consistent mention of Gay vs Christian. The two are not necessarily separate. There are many gay Christians, including clergy and many gay-affirming churches in the world. There are also Christians here that support equality for gay couples. So when you hear individuals using religious arguments to defend the denial of equal rights, remember, they do not speak for all Christians.
Oh Kenneth… why do you have to make me agree with Alden? Kenneth the renowned fence sitter…
The damned thing was so poorly thought out and drafted it should fail! Just let anyone that wants to get married! Muslims and Jews get married! It is not uniquely a Christian institution and anyone that contends that it is, is just too ignorant to even debate with.
“And if the issue has still not been resolved here at that point, the likelihood that their appeal will win increases significantly, which means the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling that legalised same-sex marriage will be reimposed.”
So the members of government that oppose this bill are basically handing us the full legalization of same sex marriage on a silver platter?
Sounds good to me.
all of this grandstanding is for political reasons – they want to get reelected next year to sit on the fat paychecks they’re getting. They know SSM is coming so they’re doing what they can to seem like they’re on the people’s side.
Does Kenneth Bryan have any principles at all?
Kenneth just lost my vote!!! What a two faced coward……..
Don’t forget his stance on McKeeva
Sadly, I am not surprised. “Religion” has been used as an excuse for reprehensible actions for centuries. Why should Cayman be exempt from ignorance, intolerance and repression.
The world is watching, listening and forming a clearer viewpoint of the moral character of the Cayman citizenry. And it is not a positive viewpoint.
Cayman wants to be a respected partner on the world stage????? Nah – Rather live in a closed repressive society.
All who vote for this reprehensible bill will be voted out of office..no and, if or butts. Right is right and immorality is just that.
You were a virgin when you got married and consider the eating of turtle, conch and lobster an abomination? Right?
Alden’s proposed bill is rotten because it doesn’t provide either equality or equivalency. May the UK step in as soon as possible with an Order in Council that will right this wrong. Cheers for Vickie and Chantelle, two women of tremendous courage. I look forward to the day when their marriage photo is at the top of the front page of this newspaper.
Better than nothing – just like what Bermuda did a couple of years ago. 📚📒📘
Enough of this nonsense. Pass the law for same sex civil unions, with partner and partner, and let’s move on and worry about more serious issues like covid 19 , high crime, etc.,etc,etc
These people are so backwards it makes me sick.
Good! I hope this charade of equality is defeated and the UK steps in and allows gay people to MARRY just like hetero couples. We need true equality.
Sit on da fence, da wa you get.
While I personally support the proposed legislation it is clear to me that many of the MLAs that are going to vote in favor of the legislation are only doing so out of fear of what the UK will do if they vote against it.
The whole thing is silly. Why have a yes or no vote on what the appeals court has indicated is required by law? If it is required by law then it should just be a matter of implementation. Also, if the ladies are still going ahead with their appeal to the Privy Council then the DP legislation might end up being a waste of time.
We will have to accept the ruling of the Privy Council and live with the consequences.
It has always been the case that the majority would rather have the decision forced on them than they willingly accept what they don’t agree with.
We are one people under God. We just should not allow any gay group to use our government and undermine the rights of the people. I think they are clear. Read the constitution. Nothing there about us kissing up to lgbt, nothing! Their socall rights are not in tune with nature. And we Caymanians believe in nature, God’s creation.
Caymanians have mostly destroyed all the nature here in one way or another. Turtles were hunted to brink of extinction. Couldn’t take care of the blue iguanas. Most of the reef is dead or dying. So let’s not make this about “nature” or the natural order of things. This is about your personal views and discomfort with homosexuality which you justify by hiding behind the Bible. Nothing in the Bible is as bigoted towards homosexuality as you make it out to be and are you really so foolish as to think our savior wouldn’t want us to be capable of adapting our beliefs over the past 2000 years since his death? Back then we believed the world was flat and witches were a real problem and diseases could be healed by blood-letting. If we were still that incredibly stupid now God would have wiped us from the earth and started over. We’ve been to the moon for goodness sake and working to travel to Mars! But you can’t get your head around the idea of two same-sex individuals getting married?! I’ll be honest when I say sometimes it makes me uncomfortable but a little bit of my discomfort holds no weight whatsoever compared to someone else’s happiness and civil rights. Get over yourself. Do you stand behind your bible when it comes to adultery? Because this country which follows your natural order of things is rife with it! We have people beating their kids and spouses, stabbing each other at bars, breaking marriage vows, defrauding the elderly, defrauding the people of this country, exhibiting hatred towards foreigners, and just generally being terrible left right and center….but it’s the gays you can’t handle?!
Really? Look yourself in the mirror and try to wake the hell up. You’re a dinosaur who doesn’t see the asteroid coming…
Speak for yourself, bigot, but don’t presume to speak for me
Cayman is not “one people under God”. That is your fantasy. There are many Caymanians, “real” Caymanians, who do not believe in your god or perhaps do but not in the same way you do. Grow up and accept this. Have some basic decency. Be fair to others.
The hypocrisy demonstrated by elected members in this debate and false narratives used to justify their position to deny basic rights of equality and ignore the real issue of discrimination against their own people is shocking and speaks volumes about the current leadership.
They all need to be voted out in 2021 and be exposed for their hypocrisy and judgement seeking to play God. Their own cupboards are full of skeletons wrongful acts and sins based on the morals Christian heritage they speak of to justify their decisions including adultery, domestic abuse, homosexuality, bisexuality, bare false witness against their neighbor, corruption, theft, vainglory or pride, greed or covetousness, lust or inordinate or illicit sexual desire, envy, gluttony, which is usually understood to include drunkenness, wrath, or anger, and sloth.
Those that blindly support these leaders and elected members are just as bad because the voters have the power to make changes. I am embarrassed by their actions and ignorance.
Separation of church and state!
100% Agree! ✔️✔️✔️👍👍👍
There is a special place in Hell reserved just for these mla’s
No, that will be too easy – how about deportation to Australia just like the convict days in 1700s? 🤔🤔🤔
Another disappointing move by Kenny. I didn’t think he would make any impact when he got elected, how wrong was I. We must remember when electing officials. Lack of action in areas that are so impactful such as this law, but also not removing McKeeva will be what his one term will be known for. Shame, he’s so young, he’ll have to live with this for a very long, long time.
Proud of Kenneth for going to the people and voting not what he wants but what his constituents want. Personally, I don’t think the bill should be defeated but think more highly of Kenneth daily.
Multilple MLAs: “you can’t be gay because the Christian Bible says so”
Straight Caymanian Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Atheists, etc with the constitutional right to be so: “Are we a joke to you too?”
“You have the free will to believe in whatever you want as long as it aligns with my personal beliefs” should be their motto.
And I can’t be black, because I am white. Or maybe because I identify as black! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆😆😆
Time to force an Order in council on all UK territories, to immediately legislate SSM! Back in 2001 the Cayman Islands refused to legalize gay sex – so the UK government within Westminster passed an Order in council to force the issue. History always repeats itself everytime! 📚📒📘
Bring it on. The majority stands where it stands 🙂
Go ahead, stand where you stand. Looks like this standing of yours is bringing back the full same sex marriage. Enjoy your standing. 🙂
100% as a gay conservative! ✔️✔️✔️👍👍👍
Don’t think this is over yet..McKeeva has already been contacted by Alden to ensure that Eugene abstains so that the vote falls to “yes dear” Barbara sitting in his chair. She will fall in line and vote yes…
Alden knows how to work his leverage particularly now that he has McKeeva by the balls and there was a good reason for Julie giving the civics lesson to Barbara regarding the way she can vote so that she know what to do today..
Now all hands are clean and we can go back to normal..Kudos to Alden for a very well orchestrated set-up.
I hope that Capt. Eugene has better sense about him to not be “handled” and stick to his convictions.
Abstaining, is voting yes in this situation and not sure that is how he wants his legacy to be remembered.
Hope he sees that both him and Mac will be puppets for Alden after this and this time around they will have no option but to fall in line..
That way Mac can still tell his church that he didn’t support it achieve what Alden wants and the only loser is Eugene. Pretty slick move, I noticed on the adjournment motion last night the Minister of Health and Minister of Education both abstained but Eugene voted in favor which showed he had already been instructed to change his position.