Nightclubs waived from gathering limit

Lillie’s nightclub at The Strand

(CNS): Nightclubs and most commercial operations are exempt from the public meeting gathering limit of 50 people, according to the latest change to the COVID-19 suppression regulations. Concerns had been raised that nightclubs were hosting hundreds of people in contravention of the limit, but such establishments are bound only by the headcount limit under their liquor licence conditions and social distancing rules.

As is the case for shops, restaurants and bars, the owners and managers of all nightclubs should be ensuring that their patrons are all following the requirement for people to observe the six foot distancing, which appears to be proving very difficult.

At the 17 July COVID-19 briefing it was indicated that under the further softening of restrictions down to Level 2 Minimal Suppression, that were in place from 19 July until 31 August, late-night spots could reopen. All bars and restaurants could permit dancing again, too, although nightclubs were limited to 50 customers inside at a time.

However, it is understood that that information was inaccurate and the limit does not apply to any businesses, including nightclubs.

Complaints have been made, however, that social distancing, mask wearing and other protocols that still apply to all indoor establishments are not happening inside clubs.

This was an issue that Premier Alden McLaughlin had also noted when he revealed at the last update on the suppression levels that he was not sure how clubs would manage to keep people six feet apart while also allowing them to dance.