Cayman remains COVID-free

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): Following the processing of another batch of COVID-19 tests, all of the samples were negative, leaving Cayman free of any active or known cases of the coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that 293 samples were processed over the last day with no positive results. It is now more than two weeks since Cayman last recorded a positive case and five days since it became free of any active cases.

To date, Cayman has conducted 29,466 tests since March, recording 203 positive cases of the coronavirus. Since 1 July, 5,309 tests have been completed, with just two positive tests being recorded in that time.

Although there are currently no active cases, some suppression measures remain in place, such as social distancing and mask wearing, as there could still be unknown infections in the community among individuals who are asymptomatic or who have not come forward for testing and who could still spread the virus.

While the testing numbers have fallen, public health officials continue to screen test front-line personnel and there is an open invitation for the public to schedule tests in an effort to continue tracking the virus down and to prevent any possible outbreaks.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 antibody testing also continues, with 1,755 of the blood tests now being completed. Of those there have been just 52 positives, 36 of which had previously tested positive via a PCR test. Six were contacts of people known to have had the virus, with just ten who have had no identified COVID-19 contact history.