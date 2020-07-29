Cayman remains COVID-free
(CNS): Following the processing of another batch of COVID-19 tests, all of the samples were negative, leaving Cayman free of any active or known cases of the coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that 293 samples were processed over the last day with no positive results. It is now more than two weeks since Cayman last recorded a positive case and five days since it became free of any active cases.
To date, Cayman has conducted 29,466 tests since March, recording 203 positive cases of the coronavirus. Since 1 July, 5,309 tests have been completed, with just two positive tests being recorded in that time.
Although there are currently no active cases, some suppression measures remain in place, such as social distancing and mask wearing, as there could still be unknown infections in the community among individuals who are asymptomatic or who have not come forward for testing and who could still spread the virus.
While the testing numbers have fallen, public health officials continue to screen test front-line personnel and there is an open invitation for the public to schedule tests in an effort to continue tracking the virus down and to prevent any possible outbreaks.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 antibody testing also continues, with 1,755 of the blood tests now being completed. Of those there have been just 52 positives, 36 of which had previously tested positive via a PCR test. Six were contacts of people known to have had the virus, with just ten who have had no identified COVID-19 contact history.
why the sudden silence form cig on this???
Because they are about to risk Caymanian lives and livelihoods so some foreign nationals in flowery shirts can spend a week here and give money to foreign owned hotel and water sports interests employing largely foreign workers renting property from largely foreign landlords. Meanwhile Caymanians will get Covid out of it and comparatively, little else.
Cayman is Covid free? Don’t worry, Ministry of Tourism will soon fix that! By the end of the year we can have our kids with us all day every day and let all our teachers leave so they can be in their home countries teaching our kids online. Hope you have two computers in your home.
Just wonder why we have no media working on useful articles such as the continual crimes in sports in this country? Theft of funds in XXX…
CNS: deleted list that either references crimes that have been in the news or are unsubstantiated rumours or simply guesses)
…but reporters choose to take the easy path and repeat what all news agencies are covering without even an effort to do an interesting story. What happened to journalism and breaking a story? Or do we not want to hear about all the negative marks of our beloved island?
CNS: What you are talking about is investigative journalism, which requires resources (i.e. money) and manpower, as it is very time consuming. You cannot simply say “they’re probably thieves too”, as you did in your comment. You actually have to hunt down evidence. Unfortunately, news is something that people want (demand) but most are not willing to pay for. We’d need at least $60,000 per year to hire an investigative journalist or a second journalist so that Wendy could do more of that. How much would you be wiling to donate?
If you think what Wendy does is easy, you have no idea.